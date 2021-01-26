HOLLY POND — Good Hope’s junior varsity girls punched their ticket to the championship game of the Cullman County Basketball Tournament following a 37-23 win over Holly Pond on Tuesday night at Felton Easterwood Gymnasium.
The No. 1 Lady Raiders held a comfortable lead throughout the clash, keeping the No. 5 Lady Broncos at bay with a sound defensive effort and timely baskets.
Top Scorers
Good Hope: Addie Stripling (13), Lexi Collins (7), Emma Bailey (6)
Holly Pond: Lauryn Hoffman (7), Samantha Giles (4)
Coach Speak
"We started the game a little slow and couldn't get anything going offensively at first. The girls did a great job creating turnovers in the press, and we finally got the looks we wanted on offense. Super proud of their hustle and effort the entire game. We're ready to be back at Wallace on Saturday." — Good Hope coach Natasha Holcombe
Up Next
Good Hope will play No. 3 Cold Springs in the championship on Saturday at 2 p.m.
