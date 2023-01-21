HANCEVILLE — Fairview’s junior varsity girls slipped past Cold Springs on Saturday, picking up a 41-38 victory to punch their ticket to the championship game of this year's Cullman County Basketball Tournament.
The No. 3 Lady Aggies led the whole way but couldn’t put away the second-seeded Lady Eagles until the final buzzer sounded inside Wallace State’s Tom Drake Coliseum.
Fairview took a 41-38 lead following a pair of free throws by Peyton Defoor with 25 seconds remaining.
The Purple and Gold had a chance to seal it from the free-throw line, but six misses — the Lady Aggies pulled in two crucial offensive rebounds following the initial missed shots — in the final 10 seconds allowed Cold Springs a final heave from just beyond the 3-point line that ultimately didn’t fall.
Top Scorers
Cold Springs: Paizley Whitlow (17), Hollyn Bruer (8)
Fairview: Davi Stidham (23), Peyton Defoor (6)
Up Next
Fairview will play No. 1 Good Hope or No. 4 Holly Pond on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.