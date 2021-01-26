HOLLY POND — Kenady Graves hit the go-ahead free throw with less than 10 seconds remaining, and Cold Springs’ junior varsity girls came up with one last stop to secure a 42-41 win over Fairview at the Cullman County Basketball Tournament on Tuesday night.
Second-seeded Fairview went ahead by a point on a Makayla Latham 3-pointer with 1:20 left before Ella Bruer tied things at 41 with a free throw later in the final frame, eventually setting up the heroics from her teammate Graves.
No. 3 Cold Springs advanced to the championship game following the win.
Top Scorers
Cold Springs: Ella Dickerson (19), Ella Bruer (9), Kenady Graves (7)
Fairview: Kabri Redding (15), Makayla Latham (10), Reagan Dunkin (9)
Coach Speak
"I'm very proud of our team. They work extremely hard every day. I feel like they gave it everything they had at the end in order to pull out the win. They're excited about getting to the finals and playing at Wallace on Saturday." — Cold Springs coach Tammy West
Up Next: Cold Springs will play No. 1 Good Hope in the championship on Saturday at 2 p.m.
