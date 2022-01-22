WP/H

West Point's JD Cochran drives to the basket.

 Jake Winfrey

HANCEVILLE — West Point’s junior varsity boys rode a terrific defensive performance to a 63-22 triumph against Hanceville at the Cullman County Basketball Tournament on Saturday.

The No. 3 Warriors forced the sixth-seeded Bulldogs into numerous turnovers en route to building a 33-6 cushion at halftime and ultimately advancing to the semifinals.

Top Scorers

West Point: JD Cochran (12), Cade Welborn (11), Cade Tyree (9), Jacob Harbison (8)

Hanceville: Peyton Reynolds (10), A.J. Wood (8)

Up Next

West Point will play No. 2 Fairview on Tuesday at 5 p.m.

