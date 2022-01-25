HANCEVILLE — West Point’s junior varsity boys rode a fast start on Tuesday to a 55-44 victory over Fairview at the Cullman County Basketball Tournament.
With the win, the Warriors punched their ticket to the championship game.
West Point jumped out to a 17-3 advantage early before Fairview stormed back with a 10-0 run to make it 17-13.
The third-seeded Warriors, however, closed the first half with a 13-4 run to put some distance between them and the No. 2 Aggies heading into halftime.
Fairview was able to slice its deficit to six (46-40) with 1:17 left, but the Warriors were able to hang on by making some free throws down the stretch.
Top Scorers
West Point: JD Cochran (24), Hunter Hensley (17)
Fairview: Antonio Gaitor (9), Landun Smith (8)
Up Next
West Point will play top-seeded Good Hope on Saturday at 4 p.m.
