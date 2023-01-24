HANCEVILLE — West Point’s junior varsity boys held off Good Hope in a thriller on Tuesday night, collecting a spot in the title game of this year’s Cullman County Basketball Tournament following a 37-36 victory inside Wallace State’s Tom Drake Coliseum.

Neither team yielded an inch or built a substantial lead throughout the back-and-forth clash.

The No. 3 Raiders found themselves holding a one-point advantage late following a bucket from Callahan Lindsey.

The second-seeded Warriors, however, went ahead 37-36 thanks to a Brier Taylor layup — the go-ahead bucket was assisted by Colton Thrower — with less than 20 seconds remaining.

West Point then forced a turnover but was unable to extend its cushion at the free-throw line.

Fortunately for the Warriors, though, they were able to get one last stop to seal the deal.

Top Scorers

Good Hope: Callahan Lindsey (13), Tyler Byrd (10), Ayden Black (8)

West Point: Brier Taylor (22), TB Pendley (8)

Up Next

West Point will play No. 1 Fairview on Saturday at 4 p.m.

Jake Winfrey can be reached at 256-734-2131, ext. 236 or at jwinfrey@cullmantimes.com.​

