HANCEVILLE — West Point’s junior varsity boys held off Good Hope in a thriller on Tuesday night, collecting a spot in the title game of this year’s Cullman County Basketball Tournament following a 37-36 victory inside Wallace State’s Tom Drake Coliseum.
Neither team yielded an inch or built a substantial lead throughout the back-and-forth clash.
The No. 3 Raiders found themselves holding a one-point advantage late following a bucket from Callahan Lindsey.
The second-seeded Warriors, however, went ahead 37-36 thanks to a Brier Taylor layup — the go-ahead bucket was assisted by Colton Thrower — with less than 20 seconds remaining.
West Point then forced a turnover but was unable to extend its cushion at the free-throw line.
Fortunately for the Warriors, though, they were able to get one last stop to seal the deal.
Top Scorers
Good Hope: Callahan Lindsey (13), Tyler Byrd (10), Ayden Black (8)
West Point: Brier Taylor (22), TB Pendley (8)
Up Next
West Point will play No. 1 Fairview on Saturday at 4 p.m.