WEST POINT — West Point’s junior varsity boys powered past Vinemont for a 43-13 win at the Cullman County Basketball Tournament on Saturday.
The No. 3 Warriors stormed out of the gate early, using their smothering defense to seize a 23-6 halftime advantage against the No. 6 Eagles.
The defensive intensity continued throughout the second half.
Top Scorers
West Point: Kolton Perry (15), Ashton Rodgers (8), Kanen Trussell (5)
Vinemont: Toby Hill (9)
Coach Speak: "We take a lot of pride defensively. If we want to ultimately get to where we want to be, it’s going to be on the defensive end. We’ve got to play with a lot of effort, intensity and hustle, and we did a pretty good job of that.” — West Point coach Mason Voce
Up Next: West Point will play No. 2 Good Hope next Tuesday at 7:45 p.m. The game will be contested at Holly Pond High School.
