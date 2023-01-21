HANCEVILLE — Vinemont’s junior varsity boys outlasted Holly Pond in a back-and-forth outing on Saturday, securing a 54-51 victory in the first round of the Cullman County Basketball Tournament.
The No. 5 Eagles took control early, seizing a 29-10 lead midway through the second period.
The fourth-seeded Broncos, though, responded with an impressive 32-5 spurt to storm ahead 42-34 in the fourth quarter.
Both teams made play after play down the stretch before a Fox Westall trey gifted Holly Pond a 51-50 lead.
Vinemont’s Jeremy Harbison, however, put the Eagles in front 52-51 with 15.2 seconds left after sinking two free throws. The Red and White then forced a turnover and increased its lead to 54-51 following a pair from the charity stripe by Kaden Graham with 4.9 seconds left.
The Broncos had a chance to tie, but a last-second heave was off the mark.
Top Scorers
Vinemont: Colton Gillis (16), Kaden Graham (14), Hayden Robinson (10), Cheston Wilhite (7)
Holly Pond: Boston Gibbs (15), Cade Allbright (13), Fox Westall (11), Jayden Holloway (9)
Up Next
Vinemont will play No. 1 Fairview on Monday at 5 p.m.