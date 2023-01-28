HANCEVILLE — Gavin Pace buried the game-winning 3 at the buzzer, and Fairview’s junior varsity boys celebrated in style.
The last-second triple lifted the top-seeded Aggies to a 40-37 victory over No. 2 West Point in championship game of the Cullman County Basketball Tournament inside Wallace State’s Tom Drake Coliseum.
The Aggies started fast, building a 9-6 lead in the first quarter and later securing a 21-11 cushion at intermission.
West Point, though, fought back in the second half, trimming the deficit to five after three quarters and later knotting things up at 35-all and 37-all in the final period before Pace ripped home the buzzer-beater.
Coach Speak
“In the end, we found a way to win and I’m just proud of our guys to finish the way we did. Right there at the end, we grew up and got the shot we wanted. Early in the year, we would’ve just taken something (that wasn’t there). This was one of our goals, and I just want to give credit to the guys in that locker room. It’s all them. It’s a team effort.” — Logan Baird
Player Speak
“I honestly don’t remember what happened. I just started jumping — a great moment. During warmups, I was really feeling it and told myself to get better today.” — Gavin Pace
Top Scorers
Fairview: Gavin Pace (21), Trace Richardson (6), Zayden Cruce (6), Jac Dunn (4), Carson Jones (3)
West Point: Maddox Chapman (16), Cade Welborn (11), Brier Taylor (5), Jaxon Shelton (5)
Final Record
Fairview: (15-7)
West Point: (16-6)
All-Tournament Team
Zayden Cruce, Fairview
Brier Taylor, West Point
Callahan Lindsey, Good Hope
Colton Gillis, Vinemont
TB Pendley, West Point
Gavin Pace, Fairview
Kaden Graham, Vinemont