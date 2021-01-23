JVB

WEST POINT — Holly Pond’s junior varsity boys opened the Cullman County Basketball Tournament with a 48-30 win over Hanceville on Saturday.

The No. 5 Broncos built a 22-9 halftime lead against the fourth-seeded Bulldogs and didn’t let up in the second half, using a terrific defensive effort to record the victory at Jim Boyd Gymnasium. 

Top Scorers

Holly Pond: Kollin Brown (12), Hunter Farr (8), Carter Thomas (8), Diego Garcia (6)

Hanceville: Konnor Helms (12), Edgar Avila (5), Drew Campbell (5)

Coach Speak: “Big win for our guys. I’m proud of how well we executed on offense and how great we were defensively. Now, we have to prepare for a really good Fairview team.” — Holly Pond coach Griffin Morris

Up Next: Holly Pond will play No. 1 Fairview next Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. The game will be contested at Holly Pond High School.

