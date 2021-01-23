WEST POINT — Good Hope’s junior varsity boys closed out Day 1 of the Cullman County Basketball Tournament with a 53-32 win against Cold Springs.
The No. 2 Raiders held a 26-16 cushion heading into intermission and put together a strong second-half effort to pull away and pick up the comfortable victory against the seventh-seeded Eagles on Saturday.
Top Scorers
Good Hope: Tyler Cone (19), Tucker Malin (14), Konnor Stevens (14)
Cold Springs: John Mark Smith (14), Cole Shelton (5)
Coach Speak: "When you're in the county tournament you want to play good, and I'm not sure we really did. But you just want to get to the next round. We will have a tremendous challenge with West Point. They're a very good team. We've played them once and probably played one of our best games. We'll probably have to do the same again to beat them. That's what you play for. We're excited about the opportunity." — Good Hope coach Scott Adams
Up Next: Good Hope will play No. 3 West Point next Tuesday at 7:45 p.m. The game will be contested at Holly Pond High School.
