HANCEVILLE — Good Hope’s junior varsity boys closed out Day 1 of the Cullman County Basketball Tournament with a 49-46 victory over Hanceville on Saturday.

The No. 3 Raiders trailed 45-42 before a Tyler Byrd 3-pointer tied the game with 52 seconds left.

Callahan Lindsey then recorded a steal and bucket to put Good Hope up 47-45.

Following a free throw and defensive stop by sixth-seeded Hanceville, Hank Hudson picked a pass and drove in for two points to give the Raiders a three-point lead with 6.8 seconds remaining.

Good Hope then forced a desperation heave at the buzzer to seal the victory.

Top Scorers

Good Hope: Callahan Lindsey (21), Owen Armstrong (8), Hank Hudson (6), Tyler Byrd (6)

Hanceville: Peyton Twilley (13), Drake Bentley (13), Hunter Black (12)

Up Next

Good Hope will play No. 2 West Point on Tuesday at 5 p.m.

