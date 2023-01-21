HANCEVILLE — Good Hope’s junior varsity boys closed out Day 1 of the Cullman County Basketball Tournament with a 49-46 victory over Hanceville on Saturday.
The No. 3 Raiders trailed 45-42 before a Tyler Byrd 3-pointer tied the game with 52 seconds left.
Callahan Lindsey then recorded a steal and bucket to put Good Hope up 47-45.
Following a free throw and defensive stop by sixth-seeded Hanceville, Hank Hudson picked a pass and drove in for two points to give the Raiders a three-point lead with 6.8 seconds remaining.
Good Hope then forced a desperation heave at the buzzer to seal the victory.
Top Scorers
Good Hope: Callahan Lindsey (21), Owen Armstrong (8), Hank Hudson (6), Tyler Byrd (6)
Hanceville: Peyton Twilley (13), Drake Bentley (13), Hunter Black (12)
Up Next
Good Hope will play No. 2 West Point on Tuesday at 5 p.m.