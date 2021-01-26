HOLLY POND — Good Hope picked up a 51-50 win over West Point at the Cullman County Basketball Tournament on Tuesday night.

With the victory, the No. 2 Raiders advanced to the championship game — set for Saturday at 3:40 p.m. — against No. 1 Fairview.

Good Hope led by four with less than 10 seconds remaining following a pair of Tyler Cone free throws, which ended up being important as West Point drained a 3 just as time ran out.

 

Top Scorers

Good Hope: Tyler Cone (18), Tucker Malin (14), Konnor Stevens (7), Weston Hancock (7)

West Point: Kanaan Sutter (12), Ashton Rodgers (11), Kolton Perry (10), Kanen Trussell (8)

 

Up Next

Good Hope will play No. 1 Fairview in the championship on Saturday at 3:40 p.m.

