HOLLY POND — Good Hope picked up a 51-50 win over West Point at the Cullman County Basketball Tournament on Tuesday night.
With the victory, the No. 2 Raiders advanced to the championship game — set for Saturday at 3:40 p.m. — against No. 1 Fairview.
Good Hope led by four with less than 10 seconds remaining following a pair of Tyler Cone free throws, which ended up being important as West Point drained a 3 just as time ran out.
Top Scorers
Good Hope: Tyler Cone (18), Tucker Malin (14), Konnor Stevens (7), Weston Hancock (7)
West Point: Kanaan Sutter (12), Ashton Rodgers (11), Kolton Perry (10), Kanen Trussell (8)
Up Next
Good Hope will play No. 1 Fairview in the championship on Saturday at 3:40 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.