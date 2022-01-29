HANCEVILLE — Good Hope’s junior varsity boys closed out the Cullman County Basketball Tournament like many of their games this season — with a bang.
The Raiders exploded for 26 points in the final stanza, catapulting them to a 53-41 victory over West Point in the championship game at Traditions Bank Arena inside Tom Drake Coliseum.
Good Hope’s Eli Clements poured in 13 of his 23 points in the fourth quarter, and the Raiders outscored West Point 26-12 over the final seven minutes, closing the season with an impressive 18-1 record.
Neither team seized a comfortable cushion until the final minutes. The game was tied at 8-all after the first quarter, and West Point nursed a 16-14 edge at the break.
It was much the same in the third with the teams swapping leads four times.
Pressley Burtis scored 13 consecutive points for West Point — spanning the second and third quarters — and it helped the Warriors control a 27-22 lead with less than two minutes left in the third — their biggest of the game.
Clements and the Raiders comfortably pulled away in the end. Good Hope’s 26 points in the fourth nearly matched the 27 scored through the opening three quarters.
“We knew the run in the fourth quarter was in us. We had to play tough and keep our composure,” said Clements, who drained consecutive 3’s among his fourth-quarter heroics. “Our coaches always stress the importance of finishing strong, and we did so. This season wouldn’t have been as special if we didn’t finish with a win.”
Top Scorers
Good Hope: Eli Clements (23), Colten Whatley (15), Dakota Overton (9)
West Point: Pressley Burtis (14), Hunter Hensley (11), J.D. Cochran (8)
Coach Speak
“I’m proud of how we finished. Our guys didn’t panic when it was tight, and that’s a credit to them. Our guys know how to win and want to learn how to win. It’s a coachable bunch. We come to work every single day and expect to grind out games like this one. We want to be the best we can be on and off the floor. Good things happen when you have guys who want to buy into a specific culture.” — Good Hope’s Griffin Morris
All-Tournament Team
Eli Clements – Good Hope
Dakota Overton – Good Hope
Colten Whatley – Good Hope
Pressley Burtis – West Point
J.D. Cochran – West Point
Hunter Hensley – West Point
Will Bailey – Fairview
Antonio Gaitor – Fairview
