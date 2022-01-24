GH/V

Good Hope's Ace Stricklin defends Vinemont's Rush Sandlin.

 Jake Winfrey

HANCEVILLE — Good Hope’s junior varsity boys are headed to the championship game.

The top-seeded Raiders dominated from the opening tip on Monday, earning a 53-20 win over No. 4 Vinemont in the semifinals of the Cullman County Basketball Tournament.

Behind its tenacious defense, Good Hope scored the first 17 points of the contest and led 32-10 at halftime.

Top Scorers

Good Hope: Dakota Overton (16), Eli Clements (11), Colten Whatley (6), Callahan Lindsey (6), Ace Stricklin (6)

Vinemont: Isaiah Jones (8), Dalton Ray (5)

Up Next

Good Hope will play No. 2 Fairview/No. 3 West Point on Saturday at 4 p.m.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you