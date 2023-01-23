HANCEVILLE — Fairview’s junior varsity boys punched their ticket to the championship game of the Cullman County Basketball Tournament following a 54-27 victory over Vinemont on Monday night.

The No. 1 Aggies raced out to 18-7, 29-14 and 34-17 advantages at the quarter breaks, using their overwhelming defense to continually distance themselves from the fifth-seeded Eagles.

Top Scorers

Fairview: Zayden Cruce (16), Gavin Pace (14), Jac Dunn (8)

Vinemont: Kaden Graham (13), Colton Gillis (6)

Up Next

Fairview will play No. 2 West Point or No. 3 Good Hope on Saturday at 4 p.m.

Jake Winfrey can be reached at 256-734-2131, ext. 236 or at jwinfrey@cullmantimes.com.​

