HOLLY POND — Fairview’s junior varsity boys advanced to the championship game of the Cullman County Basketball Tournament following a 62-36 semifinal win over Holly Pond on Tuesday night.
The top-seeded Aggies jumped out to a quick lead against the No. 5 Broncos and eventually pushed their advantage to 33-16 at halftime with a mixture of good offense and defense.
Fairview continued its strong work in the second half en route to securing the victory.
Top Scorers
Fairview: Cade Arnold (21), Cylas Yarbrough (10), Kobe Payne (8), Bradley Smith (8)
Holly Pond: Brayden Cason (11), Kollin Brown (8)
Coach Speak
“We played Holly Pond three times this year, and every time they played us very hard. Coach (Griffin) Morris does a great job. I thought we played hard for the most part but will have to clean things up for whoever we play in the finals. This bunch of young men has been a pleasure to coach, and I’m sure they are going to work hard to get ready for whoever we play.” — Fairview coach Tim Fulmer
Up Next
Fairview will play No. 2 Good Hope/No. 3 West Point in the championship on Saturday at 3:40 p.m.
