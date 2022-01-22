HANCEVILLE — Fairview’s junior varsity boys brought Day 1 of the Cullman County Basketball Tournament to a close with a 60-19 victory against Cold Springs.
The No. 2 Aggies, who led 29-8 at halftime, put together a strong defensive effort and were too much for the seventh-seeded Eagles on Saturday.
Top Scorers
Fairview: Will Bailey (17), Antonio Gaitor (11), Landun Smith (8)
Cold Springs: Mason Gable (8)
Up Next
Fairview will play No. 3 West Point on Tuesday at 5 p.m.
