West Point’s view from the top is safe for yet another season.
The Lady Warriors capped off a dominant showing at the Cullman County Softball Tournament on Tuesday, rolling past Holly Pond 15-0 in the championship game at the Vinemont Sports Complex to secure the proud program’s seventh consecutive county title.
West Point outscored its opponents — Cold Springs, Good Hope and Holly Pond — 38-2 over the two-day showdown and never faced a deficit in 13 innings of action.
“I’m just proud of the girls,” coach Steven Harbison said. “They came out and did a good job today. We’ve been up and down this season, but I was proud of them today. I had some seniors step up and do some big things for us. I was pleased.”
While the Lady Warriors certainly did their part at the plate, junior pitcher Carlie Wilkins backed her teammates up with a sterling display in the circle. The UAB commit allowed just one hit and struck out seven against Holly Pond to put a bow on an impressive tournament performance that saw her surrender only four hits and register 22 strikeouts in 11 innings of work.
“It’s super exciting,” Wilkins said of the championship run. “My teammates and I came into this with good energy. They had my back, and I couldn’t have done it without them. We were able to just play loose, and I think we can make it eight (in a row) next season.”
Wilkins also turned in an enviable outing at the plate, netting two hits — including a bases-clearing triple in the third inning — and five RBIs.
Lexi Kimbril (two RBIs) also tallied two hits, while Sydney Sellers (two RBIs), Bethany Minck (RBI), Lexi Shadix (RBI), Brindlee Phillips (RBI) and Braelee Quinn had one hit apiece. Sellers’ hit was a monster home run that easily cleared the fence in left-center field. Kimbril’s sharp single in the third inning ended the contest via the mercy rule. Nikki Tyree added an RBI.
Aubrey Armstrong accounted for Holly Pond’s lone hit with a first-inning double.
The All-Tournament Team was announced following the completion of the championship game.
Brittney Dearing — Hanceville
Morgan Chasteen — Cold Springs
Anna Kate Voce — Cold Springs
Mackenzie Lawrence — Vinemont
McKenna Kline — Vinemont
Kyleigh Aleman — Fairview
Emma Garcia — Fairview
Rebekah Norris — Good Hope
Mattie Earl — Holly Pond
Kaylee Stallings — Holly Pond
Samantha Giles — Holly Pond
Taylor Simmons — Holly Pond
Carlie Wilkins — West Point
Sydney Sellers — West Point
Bethany Minck — West Point
Lexi Shadix — West Point
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.