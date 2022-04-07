County Softball

West Point's Carlie Wilkins, right, celebrates with teammate Braelee Quinn on Thursday.

 Jake Winfrey

West Point and Holly Pond are set to play for a championship.

The Lady Warriors — in search of their eighth straight Cullman County Softball Tournament crown — took down the Lady Broncos 16-0 on Thursday to advance to Friday’s title tilt, while Holly Pond bounced back with a 14-5 win versus Good Hope to punch its ticket to the finale.

The two teams will duke it out at 6 p.m. on Friday.

West Point needs just one victory to celebrate another title, while the Lady Broncos need to win a pair to earn the hardware.

See capsules from each Thursday game below.

Cold Springs 6, Fairview 2

Journee Swann (CS): 2 hits, RBI

Heidi Nichols (CS): hit, 2 RBIs

Starla Fuller (CS): hit, 2 RBIs

Emma Black (CS): 7 IP, 8 H, 2 ER, 7 K

Allison Davis (FV): 2 hits

Kaitlyn Benson (FV): hit, RBI

Ayda Payne (FV): hit, RBI

Good Hope 17, Vinemont 2

Lizzy Steed (GH): 3 hits, 3 RBIs

Natalie Miller (GH): 2 hits, 4 RBIs

Molly Johnson (GH): 2 hits, 3 RBIs

Haley Lay (GH): 2 hits (HR), 3 RBIs

Campbell Koch (GH): 2 hits

West Point 16, Holly Pond 0

Sidney Burks (WP): 3 hits (2 HR), 5 RBIs

Carlie Wilkins (WP): 2 hits (HR), 4 RBIs

Alexis Kimbril (WP): 2 hits (HR), 4 RBIs

Bethany Minck (WP): 2 hits, 2 RBIs

Macayla Wilkins (WP): 2 hits

Kylee Quinn (WP): 2 hits

Good Hope 6, Cold Springs 4

Addyson Burgess (GH): 2 hits, 2 RBIs

Campbell Koch (GH): 2 hits

Natalie Miller (GH): hit, RBI

Addyson Burgess (GH): 7 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 4 K

Emma Black (CS): hit, 2 RBIs

Journee Swann (CS): hit, RBI

Holly Pond 14, Good Hope 5

Kaylee Stallings (HP): 4 hits (HR), 4 RBIs

Samantha Giles (HP): 3 hits, RBI

Addison Armstrong (HP): 2 hits, RBI

Brooke Hill (HP): hit, 2 RBIs

Molly Neal (HP): hit, 2 RBIs

Bai Widner (HP): 2 RBIs

EmmaRay Spitzer (HP): hit, RBI

Aliyah Ryan (HP): hit, RBI

Addyson Burgess (GH): 2 hits (HR), 4 RBIs

Campbell Koch (GH): 2 hits

