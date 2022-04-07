West Point and Holly Pond are set to play for a championship.
The Lady Warriors — in search of their eighth straight Cullman County Softball Tournament crown — took down the Lady Broncos 16-0 on Thursday to advance to Friday’s title tilt, while Holly Pond bounced back with a 14-5 win versus Good Hope to punch its ticket to the finale.
The two teams will duke it out at 6 p.m. on Friday.
West Point needs just one victory to celebrate another title, while the Lady Broncos need to win a pair to earn the hardware.
See capsules from each Thursday game below.
Cold Springs 6, Fairview 2
Journee Swann (CS): 2 hits, RBI
Heidi Nichols (CS): hit, 2 RBIs
Starla Fuller (CS): hit, 2 RBIs
Emma Black (CS): 7 IP, 8 H, 2 ER, 7 K
Allison Davis (FV): 2 hits
Kaitlyn Benson (FV): hit, RBI
Ayda Payne (FV): hit, RBI
Good Hope 17, Vinemont 2
Lizzy Steed (GH): 3 hits, 3 RBIs
Natalie Miller (GH): 2 hits, 4 RBIs
Molly Johnson (GH): 2 hits, 3 RBIs
Haley Lay (GH): 2 hits (HR), 3 RBIs
Campbell Koch (GH): 2 hits
West Point 16, Holly Pond 0
Sidney Burks (WP): 3 hits (2 HR), 5 RBIs
Carlie Wilkins (WP): 2 hits (HR), 4 RBIs
Alexis Kimbril (WP): 2 hits (HR), 4 RBIs
Bethany Minck (WP): 2 hits, 2 RBIs
Macayla Wilkins (WP): 2 hits
Kylee Quinn (WP): 2 hits
Good Hope 6, Cold Springs 4
Addyson Burgess (GH): 2 hits, 2 RBIs
Campbell Koch (GH): 2 hits
Natalie Miller (GH): hit, RBI
Addyson Burgess (GH): 7 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 4 K
Emma Black (CS): hit, 2 RBIs
Journee Swann (CS): hit, RBI
Holly Pond 14, Good Hope 5
Kaylee Stallings (HP): 4 hits (HR), 4 RBIs
Samantha Giles (HP): 3 hits, RBI
Addison Armstrong (HP): 2 hits, RBI
Brooke Hill (HP): hit, 2 RBIs
Molly Neal (HP): hit, 2 RBIs
Bai Widner (HP): 2 RBIs
EmmaRay Spitzer (HP): hit, RBI
Aliyah Ryan (HP): hit, RBI
Addyson Burgess (GH): 2 hits (HR), 4 RBIs
Campbell Koch (GH): 2 hits
