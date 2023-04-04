VINEMONT — West Point didn’t allow April Madness to occur on Tuesday night.
Instead, the Lady Warriors secured their ninth straight Cullman County Softball Tournament title, knocking off Holly Pond 14-8 at the Vinemont Sports Complex and improving to 14-4 this season.
“It’s a dream … a dream come true,” senior Bethany Minck said of continuing the program’s streak. “There’s no better feeling really. We just had to keep our attitudes up and had to have confidence in each other to hit. If we have confidence in each other, we know that we can do it.”
Brinlee Phillips hit a sacrifice fly in the opening frame to put West Point up 1-0, but the Lady Broncos answered with three runs in the bottom half, taking advantage of Maroon and White errors to surge ahead 3-1.
The Lady Warriors didn’t stay down for long, though.
Macie Brown, Minck and Liberty Shadix each notched run-scoring hits in the third inning to put their team back in front 4-3. West Point added four more runs in the fourth inning — Phillips’ two-run single being the crucial hit — and two more in the fifth on Macayla Wilkins’ two-run single to make it 10-3.
Brown delivered a two-run double to cap a four-run sixth inning after Holly Pond had pulled to within five (10-5).
Madyson Rickman and Maggie Nail provided RBI hits for the Lady Broncos late, but it wasn’t enough.
Brown (three RBIs), Wilkins (two RBIs) and Shadix (RBI) each tallied two hits for West Point, while Phillips (three RBIs), Minck (two RBIs), Bailey Brock and Katie Beth Yovino had one hit apiece. Kara Jones added an RBI.
Molly Neal paced Holly Pond with three hits and an RBI, while Rickman and Nail each had two hits and an RBI.
Samantha Giles, Maycie Black and Ellie Burks each collected a hit, and Lexie Smith contributed an RBI.
Holly Pond reached the championship game after defeating Fairview and Good Hope earlier in the day.
See capsules from those contests as well as this year’s All-County Team below.
All-County Team
Ciara Calvert, Cold Springs
Isabella Spinks, Hanceville
Arleigh Thomason, Vinemont
Angela Harris, Vinemont
Addison Phillips, Fairview
Jaycee Aleman, Fairview
Campbell Koch, Good Hope
Lizzy Steed, Good Hope
Molly Neal, Holly Pond
Madyson Rickman, Holly Pond
Maggie Nail, Holly Pond
Bethany Minck, West Point
Brinlee Phillips, West Point
Macayla Wilkins, West Point
Holly Pond 8, Fairview 3
Molly Neal (HP): 2-for-3
Madyson Rickman (HP): 1-for-4 (HR), 2 RBIs
Samantha Giles (HP): 1-for-4 (HR), 2 RBIs
Lexie Smith (HP): 5 IP, 0 H, 2 R, 8 K | 1-for-3, 2 RBIs
Holly Pond 7, Good Hope 4
Maggie Nail (HP): 3-for-3, 3 RBIs
Aliyah Ryan (HP): 2-for-3, RBI
Haley Lay (GH): 2-for-3