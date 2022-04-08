WEST POINT — Once again, the Lady Warriors left no doubt.
West Point corralled its eight consecutive Cullman County Softball Tournament title on Friday night, defeating Holly Pond 15-0 in four innings and improving to 18-7 this season.
“It was super cool, especially for it to happen at home my senior year — that worked out really good,” senior Carlie Wilkins said. “I love to be out here with my teammates. This team is something special, and I think we’re going to go far this year. We all worked together out here and played really clean ball. We hit the ball really well, too, so that was good.”
Wilkins’ excitement was matched by teammate and fellow senior Nikki Tyree.
“It’s definitely a big one for us," she said. "Since we were in seventh grade, we talked about winning this all throughout our high school careers. We came out here and did our job and hit the ball well and played really good defense.”
West Point jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning following a three-run shot by Wilkins.
The Lady Warriors added four runs in the second inning — Macayla Wilkins had an RBI groundout, Carlie Wilkins produced an RBI single, and Sidney Burks smacked a two-run single — and five runs in the third inning — Tyree contributed an RBI single, Carlie Wilkins tattooed a two-run double, and Burks crushed a two-run homer — to storm ahead 12-0.
In the fourth inning, Tyree belted a two-run blast before Carlie Wilkins eventually followed with an RBI single to end the game.
The win wrapped up a superb tournament performance for the Class 5A No. 7 Lady Warriors, who outscored their opponents 43-1 in three games. It took them just 12 innings.
“We were expected to come in and dominate,” Wilkins said. "We played like we were supposed to and took care of business."
Added Tyree: "This really boosted us after a hard weekend of playing some really tough teams. Coming off that weekend, we were kind of down and out. But this was a really big week for us. We needed this."
Carlie Wilkins finished her night with four hits and seven RBIs, while Burks (four RBIs) and Tyree (three RBIs) each tallied three hits. Macayla Wilkins (RBI) and Ella Minck added a pair of hits, and Alexis Kimbril had one hit.
Carlie Wilkins and Braelee Quinn combined for four shutout innings and seven strikeouts.
Holly Pond’s lone hit came on a Samantha Giles single to start the game.
All-Tournament Team
Jaycee Aleman, Fairview
Emma Black, Cold Springs
Addyson Burgess, Good Hope
Sidney Burks, West Point
Carlie Wilkins, West Point
Ciara Calvert, Cold Springs
Abby Cody, Vinemont
Mattie Earl, Holly Pond
Bailey Keef, Good Hope
Campbell Koch, Good Hope
Bethany Minck, West Point
Ayda Payne, Fairview
Braelee Quinn, West Point
EmmaRay Spitzer, Holly Pond
Kaylee Stallings, Holly Pond
Jayda White, Hanceville
Bai Widner, Holly Pond
Macayla Wilkins, West Point
All-County Team
Kaitlyn Benson, Fairview
Emma Black, Cold Springs
Ciara Calvert, Cold Springs
Mattie Earl, Holly Pond
Katelyn Evans, Vinemont
Samantha Giles, Holly Pond
Bethany Minck, West Point
Ayda Payne, Fairview
Brindlee Phillips, West Point
Braelee Quinn, West Point
Madyson Rickman, Holly Pond
Kaylee Stallings, Holly Pond
Jayda White, Hanceville
Carlie Wilkins, West Point
Macayla Wilkins, West Point
