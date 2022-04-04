WEST POINT — Day 1 of this year’s Cullman County Softball Tournament is officially in the books.
Holly Pond secured a pair of victories — defeating Fairview and Vinemont — and West Point downed Cold Springs on Monday to set up a meeting between the programs on Tuesday at 4 p.m. The winner will advance to the championship game, scheduled for Wednesday at 4 p.m.
The Lady Broncos defeated Fairview 6-4 thanks to a sixth-inning grand slam by Kaylee Stallings. The Green and White then bested Vinemont 11-0 in the nightcap. Mattie Earl tossed a five-inning no-hitter in the win. Fairview’s Emma Roberts also threw a five-inning no-hitter in a 14-2 triumph against Hanceville.
The Lady Warriors, meanwhile, knocked off Cold Springs 12-1 in five innings.
Carlie Wilkins, Sidney Burks and Bethany Minck each contributed home runs, while Wilkins and Braelee Quinn combined for 12 strikeouts in the circle.
Cold Springs, Fairview, Good Hope and Vinemont are also still in the title mix heading into Day 2.
See capsules from each game below.
Cold Springs 6, Good Hope 3
Heidi Nichols (CS): 3 hits, RBI
Adriana Young (CS): 2 hits, 2 RBIs
Emma Black (CS): 2 hits
Carley Adams (GH): 2 hits, RBI
Campbell Koch (GH): 2 hits
Holly Pond 6, Fairview 4
Kaylee Stallings (HP): Grand slam
Madyson Rickman (HP): RBI triple
EmmaRay Spitzer (HP): 7 IP, 7 H, ER, 11 K
Allison Davis (FV): 2 hits, 2 RBIs
Kaitlyn Benson (FV): 2 hits, RBI
Jaycee Aleman (FV): 2 hits
Vinemont 17, Hanceville 2
Abby Cody (V): 4 hits, 5 RBIs
Emilie Hoffman (V): 2 hits, 3 RBIs
Angela Harris (V): 2 hits, 2 RBIs
Berkley Gable (V): 2 hits
Faith Rusk (V): hit, 2 RBIs
West Point 12, Cold Springs 1
Carlie Wilkins (WP): 2 hits (HR), 2 RBIs
Brindlee Phillips (WP): 2 hits, 2 RBIs
Macayla Wilkins (WP): 2 hits, RBI
Bethany Minck (WP): Solo inside-the-park HR
Sidney Burks (WP): Solo HR
Braelee Quinn (WP): RBI 2B
Carlie Wilkins (WP): 3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 7 K
Braelee Quinn (WP): 2 IP, H, R, 5 K
Holly Pond 11, Vinemont 0
Molly Neal (HP): HR, 4 RBIs
EmmaRay Spitzer (HP): HR, 2 RBIs
Mattie Earl (HP): hit, 2 RBIs
Mattie Earl (HP): 5 IP, 0 H, 6 K
Fairview 14, Hanceville 2
Emma Roberts (FV): 2 hits, 3 RBIs
Kaitlyn Benson (FV): 2 hits, 2 RBIs
Emily Benson (FV): hit, 2 RBIs
Emma Roberts (FV): 5 IP, 0 H, 2 R, 6 K
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.