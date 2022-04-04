WEST POINT — Day 1 of this year’s Cullman County Softball Tournament is officially in the books.

Holly Pond secured a pair of victories — defeating Fairview and Vinemont — and West Point downed Cold Springs on Monday to set up a meeting between the programs on Tuesday at 4 p.m. The winner will advance to the championship game, scheduled for Wednesday at 4 p.m.

The Lady Broncos defeated Fairview 6-4 thanks to a sixth-inning grand slam by Kaylee Stallings. The Green and White then bested Vinemont 11-0 in the nightcap. Mattie Earl tossed a five-inning no-hitter in the win. Fairview’s Emma Roberts also threw a five-inning no-hitter in a 14-2 triumph against Hanceville.

The Lady Warriors, meanwhile, knocked off Cold Springs 12-1 in five innings.

Carlie Wilkins, Sidney Burks and Bethany Minck each contributed home runs, while Wilkins and Braelee Quinn combined for 12 strikeouts in the circle.

Cold Springs, Fairview, Good Hope and Vinemont are also still in the title mix heading into Day 2.

See capsules from each game below.

Cold Springs 6, Good Hope 3

Heidi Nichols (CS): 3 hits, RBI

Adriana Young (CS): 2 hits, 2 RBIs

Emma Black (CS): 2 hits

Carley Adams (GH): 2 hits, RBI

Campbell Koch (GH): 2 hits

Holly Pond 6, Fairview 4

Kaylee Stallings (HP): Grand slam

Madyson Rickman (HP): RBI triple

EmmaRay Spitzer (HP): 7 IP, 7 H, ER, 11 K

Allison Davis (FV): 2 hits, 2 RBIs

Kaitlyn Benson (FV): 2 hits, RBI

Jaycee Aleman (FV): 2 hits

Vinemont 17, Hanceville 2

Abby Cody (V): 4 hits, 5 RBIs

Emilie Hoffman (V): 2 hits, 3 RBIs

Angela Harris (V): 2 hits, 2 RBIs

Berkley Gable (V): 2 hits

Faith Rusk (V): hit, 2 RBIs

West Point 12, Cold Springs 1

Carlie Wilkins (WP): 2 hits (HR), 2 RBIs

Brindlee Phillips (WP): 2 hits, 2 RBIs

Macayla Wilkins (WP): 2 hits, RBI

Bethany Minck (WP): Solo inside-the-park HR

Sidney Burks (WP): Solo HR

Braelee Quinn (WP): RBI 2B

Carlie Wilkins (WP): 3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 7 K

Braelee Quinn (WP): 2 IP, H, R, 5 K

Holly Pond 11, Vinemont 0

Molly Neal (HP): HR, 4 RBIs

EmmaRay Spitzer (HP): HR, 2 RBIs

Mattie Earl (HP): hit, 2 RBIs

Mattie Earl (HP): 5 IP, 0 H, 6 K

Fairview 14, Hanceville 2

Emma Roberts (FV): 2 hits, 3 RBIs

Kaitlyn Benson (FV): 2 hits, 2 RBIs

Emily Benson (FV): hit, 2 RBIs

Emma Roberts (FV): 5 IP, 0 H, 2 R, 6 K

Jake Winfrey can be reached at 256-734-2131, ext. 236 or at jwinfrey@cullmantimes.com.​

