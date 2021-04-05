VINEMONT — This year’s Cullman County Softball Tournament is officially underway.
Good Hope picked up a pair of wins — the Lady Raiders defeated Fairview and Vinemont — and West Point took down Cold Springs on Monday to set up a matchup between the two squads on Tuesday at 4 p.m. The winner of that game will advance to Wednesday’s championship tilt, which is also set for 4 p.m.
Fairview and Holly Pond, meanwhile, picked up wins in the losers' bracket later in the evening and remain alive heading in Day 2. The two will play at 4 p.m. as well.
See below for complete capsules from Day 1.
West Point 11, Cold Springs 0
Brindlee Phillips (WP): 2 hits (GS), 6 RBIs
Maci Brown (WP): HR, 3 RBIs
Carlie Wilkins (WP): 5 IP, H, 8 K
Good Hope 7, Fairview 6
Emma Bailey (GH): 2 hits, 2 RBIs
Lexie Hays (GH): 2 hits
Campbell Koch (GH): 2 hits
Bailey Keef (GH): hit, RBI
Haley Lay (GH): hit, RBI
Addyson Burgess (GH): 7 IP, H, ER, 13 K
Emma Garcia (FV): hit, 2 RBIs
*Lay hit walk-off single
Fairview 17, Hanceville 2
Kaitlyn Benson (FV): 3 hits, 2 RBIs
Deavan Fulmer (FV): 2 HR, 4 RBIs
Kloie Watson (FV): 2 hits, 2 RBIs
Emma Garcia (FV): 2 hits, 2 RBIs
Savannah Bryson (FV): hit, 2 RBIs
Brittney Dearing (H): 2 hits, 2 RBIs
Cold Springs 9, Holly Pond 2
Morgan Chasteen (CS): 3 hits (2 HR), 5 RBIs
Anna Kate Voce (CS): 3 hits
Heidi Nichols (CS): 3 hits
Ciara Calvert (CS): 2 hits
Rebecca Bell (HP): 2 hits, RBI
Aubrey Armstrong (HP): 2 hits
Kaylee Stallings (HP): solo HR
Good Hope 16, Vinemont 0
Campbell Koch: 3 hits
Bailey Keef: 3 hits
Haley Lay: 2 hits
Becca Norris: 2 hits
Abby Philyaw: 2 hits
Fairview 16, Cold Springs 11
Ayda Payne (FV): 4 hits, 3 RBIs
Deavan Fulmer (FV): 3 hits, 2 RBIs
Emma Garcia (FV): 3 hits
Savannah Bryson (FV): 2 hits, RBI
Kyleigh Aleman (FV): 2 hits
Kaitlyn Benson (FV): hit, 3 RBIs
Kloie Watson (FV): hit, RBI
Emma Roberts (FV): hit, RBI
Anna Kate Voce (CS): 4 hits, 3 RBIs
Shay Sellers (CS): 4 hits
Ciara Calvert (CS): 2 hits, 3 RBIs
Emma Black (CS): 2 hits, RBI
Maddie Pearl (CS): 2 hits
Toni West (CS): hit, RBI
Kyla Aaron (CS): hit, RBI
Heidi Nichols (CS): hit, RBI
Vinemont 15, Hanceville 3
Stats were unavailable
Holly Pond 11, Vinemont 7
Stats were unavailable
