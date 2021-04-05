VINEMONT — This year’s Cullman County Softball Tournament is officially underway.

Good Hope picked up a pair of wins — the Lady Raiders defeated Fairview and Vinemont — and West Point took down Cold Springs on Monday to set up a matchup between the two squads on Tuesday at 4 p.m. The winner of that game will advance to Wednesday’s championship tilt, which is also set for 4 p.m.

Fairview and Holly Pond, meanwhile, picked up wins in the losers' bracket later in the evening and remain alive heading in Day 2. The two will play at 4 p.m. as well.

See below for complete capsules from Day 1.

West Point 11, Cold Springs 0

Brindlee Phillips (WP): 2 hits (GS), 6 RBIs

Maci Brown (WP): HR, 3 RBIs

Carlie Wilkins (WP): 5 IP, H, 8 K

Good Hope 7, Fairview 6

Emma Bailey (GH): 2 hits, 2 RBIs

Lexie Hays (GH): 2 hits

Campbell Koch (GH): 2 hits

Bailey Keef (GH): hit, RBI

Haley Lay (GH): hit, RBI

Addyson Burgess (GH): 7 IP, H, ER, 13 K

Emma Garcia (FV): hit, 2 RBIs

*Lay hit walk-off single

Fairview 17, Hanceville 2

Kaitlyn Benson (FV): 3 hits, 2 RBIs

Deavan Fulmer (FV): 2 HR, 4 RBIs

Kloie Watson (FV): 2 hits, 2 RBIs

Emma Garcia (FV): 2 hits, 2 RBIs

Savannah Bryson (FV): hit, 2 RBIs

Brittney Dearing (H): 2 hits, 2 RBIs

Cold Springs 9, Holly Pond 2

Morgan Chasteen (CS): 3 hits (2 HR), 5 RBIs

Anna Kate Voce (CS): 3 hits

Heidi Nichols (CS): 3 hits

Ciara Calvert (CS): 2 hits

Rebecca Bell (HP): 2 hits, RBI

Aubrey Armstrong (HP): 2 hits

Kaylee Stallings (HP): solo HR

Good Hope 16, Vinemont 0

Campbell Koch: 3 hits

Bailey Keef: 3 hits

Haley Lay: 2 hits

Becca Norris: 2 hits

Abby Philyaw: 2 hits

Fairview 16, Cold Springs 11

Ayda Payne (FV): 4 hits, 3 RBIs

Deavan Fulmer (FV): 3 hits, 2 RBIs

Emma Garcia (FV): 3 hits

Savannah Bryson (FV): 2 hits, RBI

Kyleigh Aleman (FV): 2 hits

Kaitlyn Benson (FV): hit, 3 RBIs

Kloie Watson (FV): hit, RBI

Emma Roberts (FV): hit, RBI

Anna Kate Voce (CS): 4 hits, 3 RBIs

Shay Sellers (CS): 4 hits

Ciara Calvert (CS): 2 hits, 3 RBIs

Emma Black (CS): 2 hits, RBI

Maddie Pearl (CS): 2 hits

Toni West (CS): hit, RBI

Kyla Aaron (CS): hit, RBI

Heidi Nichols (CS): hit, RBI

Vinemont 15, Hanceville 3

Stats were unavailable

Holly Pond 11, Vinemont 7

Stats were unavailable

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you