West Point’s Bailey Sutter and Charli Aris secured medalist honors, and the Warriors took home the team titles at this year’s Cullman County Golf Tournament, which wrapped up at Cross Creek Golf Course on Thursday.
Sutter, an eighth-grader, opened his tournament with a 73 at Chesley Oaks Golf Course on Wednesday before putting together a 72 on Day 2 to finish with an overall score of 145.
He, along with Jay Lamar (153), Rawlin Sutter (155), Andrew Lynn (163) and TB Pendley (174), helped the Maroon and White (616) collect their second consecutive county crown. Cold Springs (721) placed second followed by Hanceville (804), Fairview (845), Good Hope (854) and Vinemont (891).
Those five players, along with Cold Springs’ Clayton Terry (170), comprised the All-Tournament Team.
The Lady Warriors, meanwhile, broke Fairview’s run of 10 straight county crowns.
Aris fired a two-day total of 188 (92-96) to lead the way for West Point (619), while Ryleigh Jones (218), Allie Freeman (221) and Liberty Shadix (227) also contributed. The Lady Aggies finished second with an overall score of 637.
Aris was joined on the All-Tournament Team by Fairview’s Emmy Leigh Glover (192), Vinemont’s Abby Lee (196) and Fairview’s Jacie Blackwood (210).
West Point’s Marshal Doherty (176) finished with the top score in the junior varsity boys division, also won by West Point. Trennon Sinyard (185) and Jacob Littrell (194) provided counting scores as well.
