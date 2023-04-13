For the second straight year, West Point’s varsity golf teams brought out the brooms.
Bailey Sutter (boys) and Charli Aris (girls) bested their respective fields to secure back-to-back medalist honors, and the Warriors swept both divisions at this year’s Cullman County Golf Tournament.
Sutter, a freshman, kicked off his title defense Wednesday with a 6-under 65 at Chesley Oaks. He followed that up Thursday with a 6-under 66 at Cross Creek, helping the Maroon and White notch their third consecutive crown with an overall score of 131.
Rawlin Sutter (152), TB Pendley (171), Case Pinion (181) and Trennon Sinyard (184) also pitched in for West Point, which had a two-day total of 633. Cold Springs (712) finished runner-up — followed by Hanceville (746), Vinemont (828), Fairview (894) and Holly Pond (916).
Hanceville’s Boston Brewer (153), Cold Springs’ Clayton Terry (166) and Cold Springs’ Ty Peppers (171) joined Bailey Sutter, Rawlin Sutter and Pendley on the All-Tournament Team.
The Lady Warriors, meanwhile, earned their second straight county championship behind Aris, who carded a two-day total of 177. Allie Freeman (195), Rebekah Putman (212) and Hallie Wheeler (220) also contributed scores for West Point (580). Fairview (688) was second.
Aris and Freeman were joined on the All-Tournament Team by Vinemont’s Abby Lee (188) and Fairview's Molly Lindsey (211).
Good Hope’s Will Crawford won the junior varsity boys division with a two-day total of 182.
Fairview, meanwhile claimed the team title, with Ethyn Yancy, Tyde Tucker, Jake Knight and Braxton Brown each contributing scores.