West Point's varsity boys and Fairview’s varsity girls collected the team titles when this year’s Cullman County Golf Tournament concluded at Cross Creek Golf Course on Thursday.
The Warriors amassed a two-day score of 791 to claim the hardware. Hanceville (833) was second followed by Good Hope (835) and Fairview (851).
Andrew Lynn (182), Jacob Reid (193), Sam Wheeler (205) and Haydan Hinkle (216) provided the top scores for West Point.
Hanceville’s Hank Radcliff, meanwhile, garnered the individual title after shooting a final-day 86. He carded a 79 at Chesley Oaks on Wednesday to finish with a two-day total of 165 and spearhead the All-Tournament Team. Joining him on the honorary squad were Good Hope’s Colby Watson (176), Lynn, Fairview’s Kobe Payne (191), Reid and Good Hope’s Tripp Taylor (198).
The Lady Aggies, meanwhile, wrapped up their 10th consecutive county title with ease, finishing with a two-day total of 504.
Lauren Lawson followed an opening-round 77 with an 83 on Thursday to earn her second straight individual title.
Brileigh Roberts (170) and Emmy-Leigh Glover (174) had the other two counting scores for the Lady Aggies, and all three players were joined on the All-Tournament Team by Cold Springs’ Katie Salley (172).
West Point’s Trennon Sinyard (207) was the low medalist in the junior varsity boys division — won by the Warriors.
Case Pinion (215), Marshall Doherty (225) and Jacob Littrell (239) were next in line as contributors.
