The brackets for this year’s Cullman County Basketball Tournament have been set.
Good Hope’s boys and girls were officially awarded the top varsity seeds at Wednesday’s drawing ceremony, which took place at the Cullman County Board of Education, after corralling the best overall records in county games with seeding implications.
Seeding was based on first meetings among the seven county schools.
Brackets for the annual showdown — set to be contested January 21 through January 28 at Wallace State’s Tom Drake Coliseum — were determined by the county’s basketball coaches. Tickets will be available both at the gate and on GoFan. Cost of admission is $7.
Good Hope’s boys (6-0) will enjoy a first-round bye in search of their second straight title and fourth in five years. Holly Pond (5-1) is No. 2 — followed by Hanceville (4-2), Fairview (3-3), West Point (2-4), Cold Springs (1-5) and Vinemont (0-6).
Fairview and West Point open the varsity boys slate Monday, Jan. 23 at 7:30 p.m.
Hanceville/Cold Springs (Tuesday, Jan. 24 at 7:30 p.m.) and Holly Pond/Vinemont (Wednesday, Jan. 25 at 6:15 p.m.) comprise the remaining opening-round matchups.
The semifinals are slated for Friday, Jan. 27 at 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. The championship game is set for Saturday, Jan. 28 at 7 p.m.
Good Hope’s girls, meanwhile, snagged a first-round bye with a spotless 6-0 record, as they look to earn their second consecutive crown. Cold Springs (5-1), Fairview (4-2), West Point (3-3), Vinemont (2-4), Holly Pond (1-5) and Hanceville (0-6) were next in line.
Cold Springs and Hanceville kick off the varsity girls portion Monday, Jan. 23 at 6:15 p.m.
Fairview/Holly Pond (Tuesday, Jan. 24 at 6:15 p.m.) and West Point/Vinemont (Wednesday, Jan. 25 at 5 p.m.) round out the rest of the first-round clashes.
The semifinals take place Thursday, Jan. 26 at 6:15 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. The title contest is set for Saturday, Jan. 28 at 5:30 p.m.
See below for seeding and matchups for the junior varsity boys and girls.
Junior Varsity Boys
Seeds: 1) Fairview 2) West Point 3) Good Hope 4) Holly Pond 5) Vinemont 6) Hanceville
First-Round Matchups: Holly Pond/Vinemont — Saturday, Jan. 21 at 3 p.m.; Good Hope/Hanceville — Saturday, Jan. 21 at 6 p.m.
Semifinals: Monday, Jan. 23 at 5 p.m.; Tuesday, Jan. 24 at 5 p.m.
Championship: Saturday, Jan. 28 at 4 p.m.
Junior Varsity Girls
Seeds: 1) Good Hope 2) Cold Springs 3) Fairview 4) Holly Pond 5) West Point
First-Round Matchups: Holly Pond/West Point — Saturday, Jan. 21 at 1:30 p.m.; Cold Springs/Fairview — Saturday, Jan. 21 at 4:30 p.m.
Semifinals: Thursday, Jan. 26 at 5 p.m.
Championship: Saturday, Jan. 28 at 2:30 p.m.