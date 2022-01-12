This year’s Cullman County Basketball Tournament is right around the corner — and the stage is officially set.
Fairview’s boys and Good Hope’s girls were awarded the top varsity seeds at Wednesday’s drawing ceremony, which took place at the Cullman County Board of Education, after securing the best overall records in county matchups with seeding implications.
Seeding was based on first meetings among the seven county schools. Brackets were also determined by the county’s basketball coaches.
The annual showdown begins Saturday, Jan. 22 and wraps up Saturday, Jan. 29. All games will take place at Wallace State’s Tom Drake Coliseum.
Fairview’s boys (5-1) will have a first-round bye.
Cold Springs (4-2) is No. 2 followed by Hanceville (4-2), Good Hope (4-2), West Point (2-4), Holly Pond (1-5) and Vinemont (1-5).
Seeding for Cold Springs, Hanceville and Good Hope was decided by a tiebreaker.
Good Hope and West Point kick off the varsity boys slate on Monday, Jan. 24 at 7:30 p.m.
Hanceville/Holly Pond (Tuesday, Jan. 25 at 7:30 p.m.) and Cold Springs/Vinemont (Wednesday, Jan. 26 at 6:45 p.m.) comprise the other opening-round games.
The semifinals are set for Friday, Jan. 28 at 6:15 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. The championship is slated for Saturday, Jan. 29 at 7 p.m.
Good Hope’s girls, meanwhile, have an opening-round bye after notching a perfect 6-0 seeding record.
West Point (5-1), Fairview (4-2), Cold Springs (3-3), Holly Pond (2-4), Hanceville (1-5) and Vinemont (0-6) were next in line.
West Point and Vinemont kick off the varsity girls competition on Monday, Jan. 24 at 6:15 p.m.
Fairview/Hanceville (Tuesday, Jan. 25 at 6:15 p.m.) and Cold Springs/Holly Pond (Wednesday, Jan. 26 at 5:30 p.m.) are the other first-round matchups.
The semifinals are scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 27 at 6:45 p.m. and 8 p.m. The title tilt is set for Saturday, Jan. 29 at 5:30 p.m.
See below for seeding and matchups for the junior varsity boys and girls.
Junior Varsity Boys
Seeds: 1) Good Hope 2) Fairview 3) West Point 4) Vinemont 5) Holly Pond 6) Hanceville 7) Cold Springs
First-Round Matchups: Vinemont/Holly Pond, Saturday, Jan. 22 at 1 p.m.; West Point/Hanceville, Saturday, Jan. 22 at 3:30 p.m.; Fairview/Cold Springs, Saturday, Jan. 22 at 6 p.m.
Semifinals: Monday, Jan. 24 and Tuesday, Jan. 25 at 5 p.m.
Championship: Saturday, Jan. 29 at 4 p.m.
Junior Varsity Girls
Seeds: 1) Good Hope 2) Fairview 3) West Point 4) Holly Pond 5) Vinemont 6) Cold Springs
First-Round Matchups: Holly Pond/Vinemont, Saturday, Jan. 22 at 2:15 p.m.; West Point/Cold Springs, Saturday, Jan. 22 at 4:45 p.m.
Semifinals: Thursday, Jan. 27 at 5:30 p.m. and Friday, Jan. 28 at 5 p.m.
Championship: Saturday, Jan. 29 at 2:30 p.m.
