COLD SPRINGS — It took everything West Point had to get the job done Monday night.
Clinging to a one-run lead in the seventh inning — and a championship trophy within their grasp — the Warriors turned to JD Cochran to vanquish one last threat.
Mission accomplished.
Cochran stranded a pair of Aggies with a crucial strikeout, punctuating a thrilling 5-4 triumph over Fairview and securing West Point’s fifth straight Cullman County Baseball Tournament title.
“We played them twice in the regular season,” Cochran said. “And we beat them at home, but they run-ruled us at Fairview. So we came in with a chip on our shoulder, and we wanted to get this one for all the guys who came before us.”
The Aggies (11-19) netted a 2-0 lead following RBI singles by Barett York (first inning) and Crimson Wright (second frame), but the Warriors (17-16) tied the contest in the third inning following an RBI single by Cochran and an error by the Purple and Gold.
West Point surged ahead 3-2 in the fifth frame on Sylar Philyaw’s RBI single and notched a pair of insurance runs in the sixth inning when Brody Freeman lined the ball off the first baseman’s glove for an RBI double and Colton McCoy hit a grounder that resulted in another Fairview error.
The Aggies, though, didn’t go away quietly.
Caden Jennings led off the final inning with a walk and came around to score on an RBI double by Colton Jennings, who later touched home on an infield single by Nic Gregory.
Cochran then came on in relief of Freeman — who scattered six hits and eight strikeouts in a solid outing — and secured the second out of the inning before allowing a single by York, who suddenly represented the winning run.
Gannon Black then put together a quality at-bat for the Purple and Gold — fouling off four pitches — but Cochran retired him with some upstairs heat to seal the win and set off a crazy celebration for the Warriors.
“He was fouling them off, fouling them off, fouling them off,” Cochran said. “I looked over at coach (Drew Bryson) and he called high fastball — and we got him that high fastball. After that, it was all victory.”
Added Freeman, who was named county MVP and the recipient of the Cullman County Baseball Coaches Association Scholarship: “It’s just an amazing feeling. Our season got cut a little shorter than we wanted it to, but we’re finishing strong. You can’t ask for anything else. It was a tight game, and they’re a great team. We give them credit. We’re just thankful to come out with the W.”
Freeman finished the clash with three hits, while Andrew Putman tallied two. Philyaw (RBI), McCoy (RBI), Cochran (RBI) and Charlie Ashley provided one hit apiece.
York, meanwhile, paced Fairview with two hits and an RBI.
Wright (RBI), Gregory (RBI), Colton Jennings (RBI), Caden Jennings and Conner Scott each netted one hit as well.
West Point defeated Good Hope 9-3 earlier in the day to punch its ticket to the championship tilt. Fairview, meanwhile, bested Cold Springs 12-2 to advance.
See the All-County Team below as well as capsules from Monday’s semifinal matchups.
All-County Team
Dalton Johnson, Hanceville
Michael Foust, Vinemont
John Martin, Holly Pond
Ayden Black, Good Hope
Brodee Bartlett, Cold Springs
Nic Gregory, Fairview
Crimson Wright, Fairview
Brody Freeman, West Point
JD Cochran, West Point
Sylar Philyaw, West Point
West Point 9, Good Hope 3
Charlie Ashley (WP): 3-for-3
Sylar Philyaw (WP): 2-for-2, RBI
Boston Freeman (WP): 1-for-3, 2 RBIs
Jay Lamar (WP): 2 RBIs
Kanaan Sutter (WP): 5 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 8 K
Ayden Black (GH): 2-for-4
Eli Clements (GH): 1-for-3, 3 RBIs
Fairview 12, Cold Springs 2
Carson Jones (FV): 2-for-4, 3 RBIs
Nic Gregory (FV): 2-for-3, 2 RBIs
Conner Scott (FV): 2-for-3
Colton Jennings (FV): 1-for-1, 2 RBIs
Gannon Black (FV): 1-for-3, 2 RBIs
Jonah Eckleberry (FV): 5.1 IP, 5 H, ER, 4 K
Josh Winfrey (CS): 2-for-3, RBI
Brodee Bartlett (CS): 2-for-3