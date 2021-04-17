Champions

West Point's baseball team accepts its trophy.

 Jake Winfrey

VINEMONT — As the old saying goes, "Good things come in threes."

West Point saw to that on Saturday.

The Warriors used a solid all-around performance to defeat Fairview 9-2 in the championship game of the Cullman County Baseball Tournament and secure the program’s third straight crown at the annual classic.

West Point beat Hanceville 11-2 in the semifinals, while Fairview eliminated Vinemont 5-3. See below for those capsules.

West Point 11, Hanceville 2

Will Cochran (WP): 3 hits, RBI

Carter Thornton (WP): 2 hits, 2 RBIs

Eli Folds (WP): 2 hits, RBI

Aubry Cleghorn (WP): hit, RBI

Isaac Hoffpauir (WP): hit, RBI

Chase Sibley (WP): hit, RBI

Cade Simmons (WP): RBI

Will Cochran (WP): 6 IP, 2 H, 2 ER, 8 K

 

Fairview 5, Vinemont 3

Tanner Bennett (FV): 3 hits, 2 RBIs

Bryceson Turner (FV): hit, RBI

Brody Hogeland (FV): hit

Jack Brown (FV): hit

Levi Garner (FV): RBI

Bryceson Turner (FV): 7 IP, 5 H, 3 ER, 4 K

Austin Riddle (V): 2 hits, RBI

Collin Teichmiller (V): 2 hits

Colby Miller (V): hit

Mason McKinney (V): RBI

Deacon Samples (V): 6 IP, 6 H, 2 ER, 11 K

