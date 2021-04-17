VINEMONT — As the old saying goes, "Good things come in threes."
West Point saw to that on Saturday.
The Warriors used a solid all-around performance to defeat Fairview 9-2 in the championship game of the Cullman County Baseball Tournament and secure the program’s third straight crown at the annual classic.
Check back for updates.
West Point beat Hanceville 11-2 in the semifinals, while Fairview eliminated Vinemont 5-3. See below for those capsules.
West Point 11, Hanceville 2
Will Cochran (WP): 3 hits, RBI
Carter Thornton (WP): 2 hits, 2 RBIs
Eli Folds (WP): 2 hits, RBI
Aubry Cleghorn (WP): hit, RBI
Isaac Hoffpauir (WP): hit, RBI
Chase Sibley (WP): hit, RBI
Cade Simmons (WP): RBI
Will Cochran (WP): 6 IP, 2 H, 2 ER, 8 K
Fairview 5, Vinemont 3
Tanner Bennett (FV): 3 hits, 2 RBIs
Bryceson Turner (FV): hit, RBI
Brody Hogeland (FV): hit
Jack Brown (FV): hit
Levi Garner (FV): RBI
Bryceson Turner (FV): 7 IP, 5 H, 3 ER, 4 K
Austin Riddle (V): 2 hits, RBI
Collin Teichmiller (V): 2 hits
Colby Miller (V): hit
Mason McKinney (V): RBI
Deacon Samples (V): 6 IP, 6 H, 2 ER, 11 K
