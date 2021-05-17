Molly Pendley wasted no time making her presence felt at Snead State.
The former West Point softball standout put together a whale of a freshman campaign with the Lady Parsons and recently corralled Alabama Community College Conference (ACCC) All-North and All-Region 22 honors (first-team infielder) for those valuable contributions on the field.
Pendley, who played second base and appeared in 49 games, batted .433 with 21 home runs and 68 RBIs.
She also accumulated a .488 on-base percentage to go along with 65 hits, 48 runs, 18 walks, 11 doubles and two triples. Pendley struck out just four times in 150 at-bats.
Her home run and RBI totals ranked tied for fourth in the conference, while her slugging percentage (.953) trailed only Wallace State’s Brantly Bonds (.959) — the Region 22 Player of the Year. Wallace State’s A.J. Daugherty (Coach of the Year) and Haylee Folds (Pitcher of the Year) claimed the other top Region 22 accolades.
