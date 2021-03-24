Katie Ball

Katie Ball tore the cover off the ball this past week.

The 2020 Fairview graduate was a key contributor in Snead State’s four-game sweep of Bevill State, and her eye-popping stats led to her being named the Alabama Community College Conference (ACCC) Softball Player of the Week.

Ball went 9-for-10 at the plate in the series with four home runs — two of which were grand slams — two doubles, three walks, 10 runs scored and 15 RBIs.

She is currently batting .362 this season with four home runs, 14 runs scored and 22 RBIs.

Teammate Molly Pendley — a 2020 West Point graduate — has also put together a strong season for the Lady Parsons.

Pendley is currently batting .400 with eight home runs, 21 runs scored and 34 RBIs.

Makayla Brown — a 2019 West Point graduate — is also on the roster but has seen limited at-bats this season due to injury.

