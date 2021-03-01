This past weekend’s matchups between Montevallo and Shorter had quite the local feel to them.
Cullman County was well-represented as the Lady Falcons took down the Lady Hawks 82-70 on Saturday and 73-58 on Sunday to wrap up regular season play in the Gulf South Conference.
Anna Katherine Eastman (Cullman), Elizabeth Hill (Cold Springs) and Miriam Oldacre (West Point) are members of Montevallo’s freshman class. Kelly Pickett (Hanceville), meanwhile, is a member of Shorter’s freshman class.
The two teams played three times in all this season, with the Lady Falcons also winning in December (91-46).
All four players provided contributions in those meetings — Eastman nabbed eight points, seven assists and five rebounds, Hill amassed five points, five rebounds and four assists, Oldacre netted six rebounds and three points, and Pickett tallied 33 points, six rebounds and one assist — and figure to shine even more in their respective sophomore seasons.
Eastman played in 18 games during the regular season, averaging 14.8 minutes. She racked up 51 points, 20 rebounds, 16 assists, seven steals and one block.
Hill played in 13 games during the regular season, averaging 8.9 minutes. She totaled 40 points, 18 rebounds, nine steals, eight assists and three blocks.
Oldacre played in four games during the regular season, averaging 6.8 minutes. She accumulated six rebounds, three points, one block and one steal.
Additionally, all three made the President’s List for the Fall 2020 semester.
Pickett appeared in 18 games during the regular season, averaging 27.2 minutes. She notched 146 points, 49 rebounds, 18 assists and 17 steals. She was third on the team in total points and average minutes per game.
She made the Dean’s List for the Fall 2020 semester as well.
Shorter ended its season with a 5-15 record.
Montevallo, meanwhile, is 13-5 and will host UAH in the first round of the Gulf South Conference Tournament on Tuesday.
The Lady Chargers boast a pair of local stars in Emme Willoughby (Cold Springs) and Taylor Ann Yeager (Fairview) on the roster.
Willoughby, a senior, has averaged 13.2 minutes in 13 games this season, notching 24 points, 12 rebounds, 11 assists, two steals and two blocks. Yeager, however, missed her junior season after suffering a knee injury.
Jada Golden (Fairview) has also been a key contributor at West Alabama, another GSC program. The senior has averaged 23.6 minutes per game this season (14 games), netting 49 points, 17 rebounds, 12 assists and 12 steals.
