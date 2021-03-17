Drew Jones’ prep basketball résumé boasts no shortage of accomplishments.
So, it should come as no surprise that the 2017 Holly Pond graduate capped off his collegiate career last Saturday in championship fashion.
Jones netted 11 points, racked up six rebounds and tallied three assists to help Berry College storm past Oglethorpe 72-58 in the Southern Athletic Association (SAA) Tournament title game.
His season-long contributions — Jones averaged 9.4 points and 3.9 rebounds per game — helped the Vikings finish with a 13-1 record and landed him a spot on the SAA All-Conference Second Team. Jones ranked first on the squad with 32 3-pointers made and third in total points (131).
He also ranked fifth in the SAA in 3-point field goals made per game.
“I wanted to win a championship in high school, but we came up just short,” Jones said. “Last year, we lost late (in the championship game). To end on this high note is great, honestly. I was able to get a ring."
Jones put together a special senior season with the Broncos back in 2016-17.
He averaged 18.6 points and 6.6 rebounds per game, helping Holly Pond corral 32 victories and reach the Class 3A state tournament.
He secured All-County and All-Area honors, won the Joe Shults Award, claimed Northwest Regional MVP honors and was named a first-teamer when the ASWA announced the Class 3A All-State basketball team.
Jones’ play helped land him a scholarship at Lee University, where he spent two seasons before transferring to Berry to finish out his playing days.
“Just staying on this journey and finding Berry and continuing to love this game helped me accomplish my goals before I was done playing," he said. "Basketball has been a huge part of my life, probably since the day I was born. My family loved the game, and it molded my character and how competitive I am. It taught me a lot of life lessons — just to keep going and keep fighting for what you want."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.