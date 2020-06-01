Former Cullman standout Keegan Thompson was recently named to Auburn's All-Decade Baseball Team.
The 18-member squad was decided via fan vote and announced last week.
"I really appreciate being selected," Thompson said. "It's an honor to be mentioned with the same group of guys that were listed. I enjoyed my time at Auburn, and it's rewarding to be recognized as a member of the All-Decade Team."
Thompson was one of four starting pitchers to make the list, including Tanner Burns, Grant Dayton and Casey Mize.
Thompson went 19-10 with a 2.46 ERA for the Tigers in 41 appearances from 2014-17. He struck out 210 batters in 252 2/3 innings.
The 2013 Mr. Baseball recipient and state's only two-time Gatorade Player of the Year was drafted in the third round (No. 105 overall) by the Chicago Cubs in 2017.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.