Kabri Redding

Fairview's Kabri Redding is pictured.

 Courtesy

Fairview’s Kabri Redding made quite a name for herself on Saturday.

The freshman sensation took home a gold medal (Class 5A discus) following a toss of 102-07 — the next best throw came from UMS-Wright’s Isabella Rocconi (99-01) — at the Class 4A-7A state track and field meet in Gulf Shores.

See below for a complete list of local top-eight performers from Saturday. 

Cullman (6A)

Tatum Nixon, sixth in discus

Fairview (5A)

Alex England, eighth in 800-meter run

Good Hope (4A)

Addie Stripling, fifth in javelin

Bailey Keef, Bijou Phillips, Rudi Derrick and Addie Stripling, eighth in 4x400-meter relay 

Hanceville (4A)

Brosnan Ward, Trevor Shadden, Ion Patrum and Ben Johnson, seventh in 4x100-meter relay

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you