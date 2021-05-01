Fairview’s Kabri Redding made quite a name for herself on Saturday.
The freshman sensation took home a gold medal (Class 5A discus) following a toss of 102-07 — the next best throw came from UMS-Wright’s Isabella Rocconi (99-01) — at the Class 4A-7A state track and field meet in Gulf Shores.
See below for a complete list of local top-eight performers from Saturday.
Cullman (6A)
Tatum Nixon, sixth in discus
Fairview (5A)
Alex England, eighth in 800-meter run
Good Hope (4A)
Addie Stripling, fifth in javelin
Bailey Keef, Bijou Phillips, Rudi Derrick and Addie Stripling, eighth in 4x400-meter relay
Hanceville (4A)
Brosnan Ward, Trevor Shadden, Ion Patrum and Ben Johnson, seventh in 4x100-meter relay
