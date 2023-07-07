Cullman, AL (35055)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning becoming more widespread in the afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 83F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%.