Holly Pond’s boys (Class 2A), Cold Springs’ girls (Class 2A) and Good Hope’s girls (Class 4A) debuted at No. 1 in their respective polls when the Alabama Sports Writers Association announced its first batch of high school basketball rankings on Thursday.
The Broncos, who are ranked No. 1 for the first time since the 2015-16 campaign, are off to a 10-2 start under second-year coach Cory Glasscock.
Cullman, which won the Class 6A state title last season and currently sits at 11-1, debuted at No. 4 behind Pinson Valley, Buckhorn and Mountain Brook. The Black and Gold hold wins over top-ranked Ramsay (Class 5A) and Plainview (Class 3A) so far in 2022.
Hanceville, meanwhile, came in at No. 5 in Class 4A with a 12-1 record. Good Hope (8-3) was nominated in Class 4A.
The Lady Eagles and Lady Raiders sit atop their respective classifications with identical 11-0 records.
Cold Springs, which is No. 1 for the first time since the 2019-20 season, is seeking its fifth state title under longtime coach Tammy West.
Good Hope, meanwhile, is in the top spot for the first time since the 2011-12 campaign and holds wins over No. 4 Hewitt-Trussville (Class 7A), No. 2 Mortimer Jordan (Class 6A) and No. 3 Oxford (Class 6A) this season.
Addison (6-4) debuted at No. 10 in Class 1A, while Cullman (8-6) was nominated in Class 6A.
See complete rankings below.
GIRLS
CLASS 7A
1. Hoover (13-0)
2. Sparkman (10-3)
3. Vestavia Hills (12-0)
4. Hewitt-Trussville (10-5)
5. Bob Jones (8-2)
6. Davidson (10-3)
7. Foley (12-2)
8. Auburn (3-3)
9. Chelsea (9-2)
10. Huntsville (11-3)
Others nominated: Central-Phenix City (5-3), Daphne (11-2), Fairhope (7-4), Prattville (10-3), Tuscaloosa Co. (13-2).
CLASS 6A
1. Hazel Green (10-0)
2. Mortimer Jordan (8-3)
3. Oxford (8-4)
4. McGill-Toolen (12-2)
5. Carver-Montgomery (8-1)
6. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (8-4)
7. Mountain Brook (6-4)
8. Parker (7-1)
9. Blount (9-3)
10. Mae Jemison (7-5)
Others nominated: Buckhorn (8-3), Briarwood (9-2), Central-Tuscaloosa (12-4), Clay-Chalkville (8-3), Cullman (8-6), Fort Payne (7-3), Hartselle (8-5), Homewood (12-3), Hueytown (3-5), Huffman (8-3), Northridge (11-3), Paul Bryant (10-2), Pelham (5-5), Pell City (7-6), Pike Road (6-5).
CLASS 5A
1. Guntersville (12-2)
2. Eufaula (9-0)
3. Pleasant Grove (10-1)
4. Jasper (11-1)
5. Madison Academy (9-4)
6. Ramsay (5-1)
7. Wenonah (9-2)
8. Sardis (10-2)
9. St. Paul's (7-4)
10. Marbury (11-3)
Others nominated: Brewbaker Tech (7-5), Carroll (9-2), Charles Henderson (2-4), East Limestone (9-4), Headland (8-3), Holtville (10-0), Lawrence Co. (6-2), Scottsboro (6-2), Springville (8-4), Williamson (5-3).
CLASS 4A
1. Good Hope (11-0)
2. Deshler (9-1)
3. Prattville Christian (11-1)
4. St. John Paul II (13-0)
5. Jackson (8-2)
6. UMS-Wright (14-2)
7. T.R. Miller (7-0)
8. New Hope (5-4)
9. Geneva (13-2)
10. Montgomery Catholic (11-4)
Others nominated: Anniston (5-4), Cherokee Co. (5-2), Dora (10-1), Hale Co. (8-5), Hamilton (10-2), Handley (5-3), Priceville (6-2), St. Michael (9-1), West Limestone (8-4).
CLASS 3A
1. Trinity (11-1)
2. Susan Moore (10-1)
3. Plainview (10-1)
4. St. James (9-3)
5. Lauderdale Co. (7-3)
6. Southside-Selma (10-0)
7. Clements (10-1)
8. Ohatchee (7-0)
9. Childersburg (7-3)
10. Midfield (6-5)
Others nominated: Danville (6-2), Glencoe (7-3), Hillcrest-Evergreen (1-0), Sylvania (7-2).
CLASS 2A
1. Cold Springs (11-0)
2. Pisgah (6-2)
3. Mars Hill Bible (5-1)
4. Sulligent (7-1)
5. Sand Rock (6-4)
6. Ider (7-4)
7. Geneva Co. (9-2)
8. Washington Co. (4-2)
9. Hatton (6-2)
10. St. Luke's (0-3)
Others nominated: Collinsville (2-3), Decatur Heritage (9-4), Fyffe (2-6), G.W. Long (10-3), J.U. Blacksher (7-1), Lexington (4-6), Locust Fork (5-2), Ranburne (8-3), Samson (8-2), Tuscaloosa Academy (4-4), Vincent (4-2).
CLASS 1A
1. Spring Garden (10-0)
2. Skyline (9-2)
3. Marion Co. (5-4)
4. Loachapoka (7-7)
5. A.L. Johnson (7-2)
6. University Charter (6-2)
7. Brilliant (10-2)
8. Elba (5-2)
9. Hackleburg (7-1)
10. Addison (6-4)
Others nominated: Cedar Bluff (6-1), Linden (2-3), Red Level (3-1), Valley Head (3-4).
AISA
1. Edgewood (9-0)
2. Lakeside (4-4)
3. Lee-Scott (NA)
4. Lowndes Academy (4-1)
5. Sparta (12-1)
6. Fort Dale Academy (4-2)
7. Glenwood (6-4)
8. Southern Academy (5-1)
9. Clarke Prep (NA)
10. Morgan Academy (7-3)
Others nominated: Abbeville Christian (6-3).
BOYS
CLASS 7A
1. Grissom (10-3)
2. Spain Park (10-1)
3. Tuscaloosa Co. (14-1)
4. Hoover (9-2)
5. Fairhope (12-1)
6. Sparkman (9-3)
7. Baker (8-4)
8. Enterprise (6-2)
9. Vestavia Hills (7-3)
10. Huntsville (10-4)
Others nominated: Auburn (12-1), Austin (6-6), Chelsea (6-5), Dothan (7-3), Hewitt-Trussville (9-4), Jeff Davis (13-3), Lee-Montgomery (7-1), Mary Montgomery (7-3), Oak Mountain (11-2), Thompson (8-4).
CLASS 6A
1. Pinson Valley (10-0)
2. Buckhorn (8-3)
3. Mountain Brook (8-2)
4. Cullman (11-1)
5. McGill-Toolen (9-4)
6. Blount (8-3)
7. Huffman (8-6)
8. Hartselle (6-5)
9. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (10-2)
10. Athens (8-0)
Others nominated: Briarwood (6-5), Columbia (7-4), Fort Payne (4-7), Homewood (7-8), McAdory (7-4), Minor (6-5), Northridge (7-6), Paul Bryant (4-4), Pelham (7-4), Pike Road (6-3), Robertsdale (11-3), Sidney Lanier (8-5), Wetumpka (6-2).
CLASS 5A
1. Ramsay (5-3)
2. Guntersville (9-2)
3. Faith-Mobile (10-4)
4. Wenonah (9-5)
5. Carroll-Ozark (11-1)
6. Arab (9-1)
7. John Carroll (11-0)
8. Scottsboro (7-2)
9. Headland (8-3)
10. Jasper (10-1)
Others nominated: Brewbaker Tech (5-6), Charles Henderson (5-4), Crossville (5-6), East Limestone (4-4), Eufaula (2-5), Sardis (9-2).
CLASS 4A
1. Jacksonville (6-3)
2. UMS-Wright (9-4)
3. Westminster-Huntsville (10-2)
4. Anniston (5-2)
5. Hanceville (12-1)
6. Montevallo (10-2)
7. Deshler (6-0)
8. Escambia Co. (9-2)
9. Haleyville (5-4)
10. Handley (5-1)
Others nominated: American Christian (6-4), Catholic-Montgomery (3-3), Cordova (7-3), Corner (9-4), Dora (7-3), Geneva (10-3), Good Hope (8-3), Hale Co. (4-3), Holt (9-5), Jackson (6-1), New Hope (9-4), Prattville Christian (5-5), Priceville (5-3), T.R. Miller (7-1), West Morgan (5-2).
CLASS 3A
1. Plainview (8-3)
2. Midfield (7-3)
3. Cottage Hill (10-1)
4. Houston Academy (12-1)
5. Sumter Central (8-3)
6. Piedmont (4-0)
7. Trinity (8-2)
8. Hillcrest-Evergreen (4-1)
9. Westbrook Christian (6-2)
10. Providence Christian (7-3)
Others nominated: Geraldine (5-4), Montgomery Academy (5-4), Opp (4-3), Phil Campbell (8-2), St. James (1-1), Sylvania (1-7), Winfield (5-6).
CLASS 2A
1. Holly Pond (10-2)
2. Sulligent (7-2)
3. Abbeville (8-3)
4. Decatur Heritage (8-3)
5. Mars Hill Bible (5-1)
6. Tuscaloosa Academy (8-1)
7. Ariton (8-3)
8. Tanner (6-2)
9. North Sand Mountain (10-2)
10. Hatton (8-0)
Others nominated: Barbour Co. (6-3), Collinsville (3-3), Fyffe (6-5), Red Bay (7-1), Sand Rock (6-3), Vincent (4-2), Whitesburg Christian (9-3).
CLASS 1A
1. Covenant Christian (8-1)
2. Autaugaville (7-5)
3. Georgiana (6-2)
4. Meek (9-2)
5. Spring Garden (5-2)
6. Skyline (7-3)
7. Red Level (6-2)
8. Faith-Anniston (8-3)
9. Cedar Bluff (6-1)
10. Shoals Christian (6-1)
Others nominated: Athens Bible (4-3), Donoho (3-1), Elba (6-3), Florala (5-4), Valley Head (3-4).
AISA
1. Lee-Scott (8-0)
2. Heritage Christian (11-0)
3. Glenwood (8-2)
4. Macon-East (8-2)
5. Edgewood (6-3)
6. Abbeville Christian (6-3)
7. Southern Academy (6-0)
8. Banks Academy (4-2)
9. Snook (8-2)
10. Lowndes Academy (3-1)
Others nominated: Bessemer Academy (5-2), Morgan Academy (3-3).