Good Hope 2

Good Hope's Colton Bagwell is pictured.

Good Hope climbed four spots in Class 4A when the Alabama Sports Writers Association released its latest batch of high school football rankings on Tuesday night.

The Raiders — ranked No. 9 last week — surged to No. 5 following a 49-15 win against Addison last Friday.

Good Hope hosts No. 10 Etowah on Friday night in a Region 6 matchup.

Cullman, meanwhile, dropped out of the 6A rankings following a 21-6 loss to 2A No. 2 Mars Hill Bible.

The Bearcats, who had been ranked No. 8, received votes with a 5-1 record.

Fairview (4-1) received votes in 4A.

See complete rankings below:

CLASS 7A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Thompson (23); 6-0; 276

2. Hoover; 6-0; 205

3. Auburn; 6-0; 185

4. Hewitt-Trussville; 5-1; 158

5. Central-Phenix City; 4-2; 142

6. Fairhope; 3-1; 91

7. Daphne; 4-1; 75

8. Theodore; 4-1; 74

9. Austin; 4-1; 39

10. Prattville; 4-2; 38

Others receiving votes: Enterprise (4-1) 12, James Clemens (4-2) 11, Sparkman (3-2) 5.

CLASS 6A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Oxford (23); 5-1; 276

2. Saraland; 5-1; 190

3. Mountain Brook; 4-1; 181

4. Clay-Chalkville; 5-0; 164

5. Pinson Valley; 4-2; 128

6. Lee-Montgomery; 4-1; 102

7. Opelika; 3-2; 86

8. Blount; 4-2; 77

9. McGill-Toolen; 3-1; 58

10. Muscle Shoals; 4-1; 14

Others receiving votes: Northridge (6-0) 11, Cullman (5-1) 8, Pelham (5-1) 7, Briarwood (5-1) 6, Eufaula (4-2) 3.

CLASS 5A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Pleasant Grove (10); 4-1; 227

2. St. Paul's (7); 5-0; 217

3. Ramsay (6); 5-0; 215

4. Central-Clay Co.; 5-1; 155

5. Guntersville; 5-0; 137

6. Alexandria; 5-0; 121

7. Pike Road; 6-0; 89

8. Faith-Mobile; 4-1; 70

9. Demopolis; 6-0; 41

10. UMS-Wright; 3-2; 27

Others receiving votes: Fairview (4-1) 6, Sylacauga (4-1) 3, Greenville (4-1) 1, Leeds (5-1) 1, Russellville (5-1) 1.

CLASS 4A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. American Chr. (23); 5-0; 276

2. Madison Aca.; 4-0; 188

3. Mobile Chr.; 4-0; 173

4. Gordo; 5-1; 158

5. Good Hope; 6-0; 137

6. Madison Co.; 5-1; 100

7. Jacksonville; 4-2; 92

8. Handley; 3-0; 64

9. Bibb Co.; 4-2; 37

10. Etowah; 3-2; 19

Others receiving votes: Alabama Chr. (4-1) 15, Williamson (4-2) 14, West Limestone (4-1) 12, Cherokee Co. (5-1) 5, Jackson (4-2) 5, Northside (4-1) 5, Central-Florence (5-1) 3, Oneonta (3-1) 3, Priceville (4-1) 3, Vigor (2-2) 2.

CLASS 3A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Piedmont (22); 5-0; 273

2. Fyffe (1); 5-0; 209

3. Walter Wellborn; 5-0; 181

4. Flomaton; 5-0; 159

5. Montgomery Aca.; 6-0; 118

6. Ohatchee; 4-1; 111

7. T.R. Miller; 4-2; 86

8. Thomasville; 5-0; 80

9. Catholic-Montgomery; 4-2; 34

10. Opp; 5-1; 31

Others receiving votes: Trinity (4-1) 16, Bayside Aca. (5-1) 9, Reeltown (3-2) 3, Hillcrest-Evergreen (4-2) 1.

CLASS 2A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Randolph Co. (12); 5-0; 240

2. Mars Hill Bible (9); 4-1; 228

3. Red Bay (2); 4-0; 187

4. Leroy; 4-1; 158

5. G.W. Long; 4-0; 129

6. Lanett; 4-2; 114

7. North Sand Mountain; 5-0; 68

8. Spring Garden; 4-1; 55

9. Falkville; 5-0; 45

10. Clarke Co.; 4-1; 39

Others receiving votes: Geneva Co. (5-0) 22, Westbrook Chr. (5-0) 14, Colbert Co. (6-0) 7, Elba (4-2) 3, B.B. Comer (4-1) 2.

CLASS 1A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Brantley (23); 5-0; 276

2. Linden; 4-0; 207

3. Maplesville; 5-1; 180

4. Notasulga; 4-0; 148

5. Sweet Water; 2-2; 124

6. Pickens Co.; 4-1; 118

7. Decatur Heritage; 4-2; 93

8. Millry; 5-0; 84

9. Florala; 5-0; 54

10. Valley Head; 5-1; 17

Others receiving votes: Winterboro (5-1) 8, Autaugaville (4-1) 1, Marengo (3-2) 1.

AISA

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Glenwood (23); 5-0; 276

2. Chambers Aca.; 6-0; 203

3. Bessemer Aca.; 3-1; 185

4. Escambia Aca.; 4-1; 161

5. Jackson Aca.; 6-0; 127

6. Patrician; 4-1; 107

7. Pike Liberal Arts; 4-1; 105

8. Macon-East; 5-1; 41

9. Abbeville Chr.; 4-1; 31

10. Morgan Aca.; 4-1; 25

Others receiving votes: Edgewood (3-2) 13, Monroe Aca. (3-2) 12, Autauga Aca. (1-3) 9, Sparta (3-2) 8, Pickens Aca. (4-1) 5, Crenshaw Chr. (4-2) 3.

0
0
0
0
0

