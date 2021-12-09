GH Girls 2

Good Hope’s varsity girls debuted at No. 2 in Class 4A when the Alabama Sports Writers Association released its first batch of high school basketball rankings on Thursday.

The Raiders are 7-2 this season — their lone defeats coming against Class 6A No. 3 Mortimer Jordan and Class 2A No. 1 Pisgah — and currently sit behind top-ranked Deshler.

Fairview’s girls, meanwhile, made their debut at No. 4 in Class 5A following a 9-0 start to the season.

Cullman’s girls are currently 9-2 — losses to Class 6A No. 1 Hazel Green and Class 4A No. 5 Rogers — and ranked No. 5 in Class 6A.

Hanceville’s boys (9-2) are ranked No. 6 in Class 4A, while Cullman’s boys (7-0) at No. 9 in Class 6A.

See complete rankings below.

GIRLS

CLASS 7A

1. Hoover (8-1)

2. Vestavia Hills (10-0)

3. Davidson (12-0)

4. Bob Jones (10-1)

5. Sparkman (6-3)

6. Hewitt-Trussville (9-2)

7. Foley (7-2)

8. Fairhope (6-1)

9. Auburn (7-1)

10. Theodore (9-3)

Others nominated: Daphne (9-3), Gadsden City (9-4).

CLASS 6A

1. Hazel Green (13-0)

2. Park Crossing (10-1)

3. Mortimer Jordan (7-2)

4. Hartselle (6-4)

5. Cullman (9-2)

6. Chelsea (7-3)

7. Gulf Shores (7-4)

8. Northridge (6-3)

9. Mountain Brook (6-3)

10. Oxford (7-1)

Others nominated: Carver-Montgomery (3-2), Chilton County (6-8), Eufaula (8-2), Homewood (8-4), Jasper (8-0), McAdory (5-6), McGill-Toolen (7-5), Muscle Shoals (6-2), Stanhope Elmore (6-1), Pelham (7-0).

CLASS 5A

1. Charles Henderson (4-0)

2. Central-Tuscaloosa (7-1)

3. Lee-Huntsville (9-3)

4. Fairview (9-0)

5. Fairfield (7-3)

6. Guntersville (8-3)

7. Pleasant Grove (6-1)

8. Brewbaker Tech (7-6)

9. Sardis (8-1)

10. Pike Road (4-2)

Others nominated: Carver-Birmingham (6-5), Holtville (4-1), Lawrence County (5-2), Parker (6-4), Ramsay (5-4), Wenonah (7-5).

CLASS 4A

1. Deshler (9-0)

2. Good Hope (7-2)

3. Priceville (7-1)

4. New Hope (9-2)

5. Rogers (7-3)

6. Jackson (8-1)

7. Williamson (6-2)

8. Fultondale (7-2)

9. Anniston (4-2)

10. St. James (8-2)

Others nominated: Cherokee County (5-1), Escambia County (8-0), Geneva (5-4), Hamilton (3-4), Handley (3-1).

CLASS 3A

1. Prattville Christian (12-0)

2. Lauderdale County (7-0)

3. Susan Moore (8-2)

4. Montgomery Academy (3-3)

5. Trinity (8-1)

6. Plainview (7-3)

7. Montgomery Catholic (7-1)

8. Collinsville (5-3)

9. T.R. Miller (2-2)

10. Clements (9-4)

Others nominated: Elkmont (8-5), Geraldine (7-2), Hillcrest-Evergreen (2-1), Sylvania (5-3).

CLASS 2A

1. Pisgah (7-2)

2. Spring Garden (6-1)

3. G.W. Long (5-0)

4. Sand Rock (9-0)

5. Midfield (7-1)

6. Winston County (10-0)

7. St. Luke's (3-2)

8. Ider (6-3)

9. Locust Fork (5-1)

10. Tanner (5-2)

Others nominated: Geneva County (9-5), Hatton (3-5), Highland Home (4-2), Westbrook Christian (6-1).

CLASS 1A

1. Skyline (8-3)

2. Marion County (6-2)

3. Loachapoka (6-4)

4. Talladega County Central (7-2)

5. J.F. Shields (5-0)

6. Florala (7-2)

7. R.A. Hubbard (3-1)

8. Decatur Heritage (6-4)

9. Red Level (6-1)

10. Georgiana (4-2)

Others nominated: Brantley (3-2), Pleasant Home (5-2), Vina (5-5).

AISA

1. Lee-Scott (8-0)

2. Fort Dale Academy (4-2)

3. Edgewood Academy (4-3)

4. Tuscaloosa Academy (5-1)

5. Clarke Prep (7-1)

6. Glenwood (5-0)

7. Pike Liberal Arts (NA)

8. Lowndes Academy (NA)

9. Lakeside (4-0)

10. Springwood (3-1)

Others nominated: Chambers Academy (2-3), Southern Academy (3-1), Sparta Academy (7-2).

BOYS

Class 7A

1. Grissom (10-1)

2. Sparkman (10-1)

3. Vestavia Hills (8-0)

4. Hoover (9-1)

5. Spain Park (7-2)

6. James Clemens (7-4)

7. Baker (8-2)

8. Enterprise (7-1)

9. Jeff Davis (9-2)

10. Oak Mountain (8-2)

Others nominated: Austin (6-4), Dothan (5-7), Florence (6-1), Huntsville (6-6), Thompson (6-5).

Class 6A

1. Mountain Brook (9-1)

2. Northridge (9-2)

3. McGill-Toolen (10-2)

4. Eufaula (8-1)

5. Huffman (11-3)

6. Pinson Valley (7-1)

7. Spanish Fort (7-3)

8. Hueytown (6-2)

9. Cullman (7-0)

10. McAdory (6-2)

Others nominated: Blount (8-2), Briarwood (5-3), Buckhorn (3-4), Hartselle (4-4), Homewood (6-4), Lee-Montgomery (2-1), Muscle Shoals (6-2), Park Crossing (9-3), Pelham (7-2), Robertsdale (10-2), Scottsboro (7-3), Stanhope Elmore (5-0), Wetumpka (5-4).

Class 5A

1. Lee-Huntsville (6-1)

2. Wenonah (7-4)

3. Pleasant Grove (1-0)

4. Sylacauga (5-1)

5. Charles Henderson (5-3)

6. Ramsay (6-4)

7. Leeds (4-1)

8. John Carroll (5-2)

9. Carroll-Ozark (5-3)

10. Douglas (6-1)

Others nominated: Andalusia (4-2), Elmore Co. (5-3), Guntersville (6-3), Holtville (6-1), Jemison-Huntsville (6-5), Pike Road (5-1), Sardis (6-2), Tallassee (2-2).

Class 4A

1. Williamson (6-2)

2. Sumter Central (6-0)

3. Escambia Co. (6-2)

4. Fultondale (6-3)

5. Brooks (4-1)

6. Hanceville (9-2)

7. Haleyville (6-2)

8. Westminster-Huntsville (5-5)

9. Priceville (6-2)

10. Cherokee Co. (4-2)

Others nominated: St. James (3-1), Straughn (4-2), West Morgan (5-5).

Class 3A

1. Cottage Hill (11-3)

2. Plainview (6-3)

3. Catholic-Montgomery (3-1)

4. Hokes Bluff (7-1)

5. Lauderdale Co. (7-0)

6. Danville (7-1)

7. Clements (12-0)

8. Geraldine (5-2)

9. Collinsville (3-4)

10. Excel (5-2)

Others nominated: Hillcrest-Evergreen (2-1), Opp (1-1).

Class 2A

1. Midfield (7-3)

2. Section (8-0)

3. North Sand Mountain (7-1)

4. St. Luke's (4-2)

5. Geneva Co. (7-2)

6. Red Bay (6-3)

7. Zion Chapel (8-3)

8. Falkville (8-3)

9. Elba (2-0)

10. Sand Rock (6-4)

Others nominated: Spring Garden (1-0).

Class 1A

1. Decatur Heritage (4-1)

2. Georgiana (5-0)

3. Autaugaville (7-2)

4. Skyline (7-2)

5. Belgreen (6-1)

6. Covenant Christian (6-2)

7. J.F. Shields (4-3)

8. Red Level (6-0)

9. Athens Bible (4-3)

10. Pickens Co. (NR)

Others nominated: None.

AISA

1. Pike Liberal Arts (5-0)

2. Macon-East (6-2)

3. Autauga Academy (4-0)

4. Southern Academy (3-1)

5. Tuscaloosa Academy (NR)

6. Glenwood (NR)

7. Lee-Scott (NR)

8. Heritage Christian (NR)

9. North River Christian (NR)

10. Bessemer Academy (NR)

Others nominated: None.

