Good Hope’s varsity girls debuted at No. 2 in Class 4A when the Alabama Sports Writers Association released its first batch of high school basketball rankings on Thursday.
The Raiders are 7-2 this season — their lone defeats coming against Class 6A No. 3 Mortimer Jordan and Class 2A No. 1 Pisgah — and currently sit behind top-ranked Deshler.
Fairview’s girls, meanwhile, made their debut at No. 4 in Class 5A following a 9-0 start to the season.
Cullman’s girls are currently 9-2 — losses to Class 6A No. 1 Hazel Green and Class 4A No. 5 Rogers — and ranked No. 5 in Class 6A.
Hanceville’s boys (9-2) are ranked No. 6 in Class 4A, while Cullman’s boys (7-0) at No. 9 in Class 6A.
See complete rankings below.
GIRLS
CLASS 7A
1. Hoover (8-1)
2. Vestavia Hills (10-0)
3. Davidson (12-0)
4. Bob Jones (10-1)
5. Sparkman (6-3)
6. Hewitt-Trussville (9-2)
7. Foley (7-2)
8. Fairhope (6-1)
9. Auburn (7-1)
10. Theodore (9-3)
Others nominated: Daphne (9-3), Gadsden City (9-4).
CLASS 6A
1. Hazel Green (13-0)
2. Park Crossing (10-1)
3. Mortimer Jordan (7-2)
4. Hartselle (6-4)
5. Cullman (9-2)
6. Chelsea (7-3)
7. Gulf Shores (7-4)
8. Northridge (6-3)
9. Mountain Brook (6-3)
10. Oxford (7-1)
Others nominated: Carver-Montgomery (3-2), Chilton County (6-8), Eufaula (8-2), Homewood (8-4), Jasper (8-0), McAdory (5-6), McGill-Toolen (7-5), Muscle Shoals (6-2), Stanhope Elmore (6-1), Pelham (7-0).
CLASS 5A
1. Charles Henderson (4-0)
2. Central-Tuscaloosa (7-1)
3. Lee-Huntsville (9-3)
4. Fairview (9-0)
5. Fairfield (7-3)
6. Guntersville (8-3)
7. Pleasant Grove (6-1)
8. Brewbaker Tech (7-6)
9. Sardis (8-1)
10. Pike Road (4-2)
Others nominated: Carver-Birmingham (6-5), Holtville (4-1), Lawrence County (5-2), Parker (6-4), Ramsay (5-4), Wenonah (7-5).
CLASS 4A
1. Deshler (9-0)
2. Good Hope (7-2)
3. Priceville (7-1)
4. New Hope (9-2)
5. Rogers (7-3)
6. Jackson (8-1)
7. Williamson (6-2)
8. Fultondale (7-2)
9. Anniston (4-2)
10. St. James (8-2)
Others nominated: Cherokee County (5-1), Escambia County (8-0), Geneva (5-4), Hamilton (3-4), Handley (3-1).
CLASS 3A
1. Prattville Christian (12-0)
2. Lauderdale County (7-0)
3. Susan Moore (8-2)
4. Montgomery Academy (3-3)
5. Trinity (8-1)
6. Plainview (7-3)
7. Montgomery Catholic (7-1)
8. Collinsville (5-3)
9. T.R. Miller (2-2)
10. Clements (9-4)
Others nominated: Elkmont (8-5), Geraldine (7-2), Hillcrest-Evergreen (2-1), Sylvania (5-3).
CLASS 2A
1. Pisgah (7-2)
2. Spring Garden (6-1)
3. G.W. Long (5-0)
4. Sand Rock (9-0)
5. Midfield (7-1)
6. Winston County (10-0)
7. St. Luke's (3-2)
8. Ider (6-3)
9. Locust Fork (5-1)
10. Tanner (5-2)
Others nominated: Geneva County (9-5), Hatton (3-5), Highland Home (4-2), Westbrook Christian (6-1).
CLASS 1A
1. Skyline (8-3)
2. Marion County (6-2)
3. Loachapoka (6-4)
4. Talladega County Central (7-2)
5. J.F. Shields (5-0)
6. Florala (7-2)
7. R.A. Hubbard (3-1)
8. Decatur Heritage (6-4)
9. Red Level (6-1)
10. Georgiana (4-2)
Others nominated: Brantley (3-2), Pleasant Home (5-2), Vina (5-5).
AISA
1. Lee-Scott (8-0)
2. Fort Dale Academy (4-2)
3. Edgewood Academy (4-3)
4. Tuscaloosa Academy (5-1)
5. Clarke Prep (7-1)
6. Glenwood (5-0)
7. Pike Liberal Arts (NA)
8. Lowndes Academy (NA)
9. Lakeside (4-0)
10. Springwood (3-1)
Others nominated: Chambers Academy (2-3), Southern Academy (3-1), Sparta Academy (7-2).
BOYS
Class 7A
1. Grissom (10-1)
2. Sparkman (10-1)
3. Vestavia Hills (8-0)
4. Hoover (9-1)
5. Spain Park (7-2)
6. James Clemens (7-4)
7. Baker (8-2)
8. Enterprise (7-1)
9. Jeff Davis (9-2)
10. Oak Mountain (8-2)
Others nominated: Austin (6-4), Dothan (5-7), Florence (6-1), Huntsville (6-6), Thompson (6-5).
Class 6A
1. Mountain Brook (9-1)
2. Northridge (9-2)
3. McGill-Toolen (10-2)
4. Eufaula (8-1)
5. Huffman (11-3)
6. Pinson Valley (7-1)
7. Spanish Fort (7-3)
8. Hueytown (6-2)
9. Cullman (7-0)
10. McAdory (6-2)
Others nominated: Blount (8-2), Briarwood (5-3), Buckhorn (3-4), Hartselle (4-4), Homewood (6-4), Lee-Montgomery (2-1), Muscle Shoals (6-2), Park Crossing (9-3), Pelham (7-2), Robertsdale (10-2), Scottsboro (7-3), Stanhope Elmore (5-0), Wetumpka (5-4).
Class 5A
1. Lee-Huntsville (6-1)
2. Wenonah (7-4)
3. Pleasant Grove (1-0)
4. Sylacauga (5-1)
5. Charles Henderson (5-3)
6. Ramsay (6-4)
7. Leeds (4-1)
8. John Carroll (5-2)
9. Carroll-Ozark (5-3)
10. Douglas (6-1)
Others nominated: Andalusia (4-2), Elmore Co. (5-3), Guntersville (6-3), Holtville (6-1), Jemison-Huntsville (6-5), Pike Road (5-1), Sardis (6-2), Tallassee (2-2).
Class 4A
1. Williamson (6-2)
2. Sumter Central (6-0)
3. Escambia Co. (6-2)
4. Fultondale (6-3)
5. Brooks (4-1)
6. Hanceville (9-2)
7. Haleyville (6-2)
8. Westminster-Huntsville (5-5)
9. Priceville (6-2)
10. Cherokee Co. (4-2)
Others nominated: St. James (3-1), Straughn (4-2), West Morgan (5-5).
Class 3A
1. Cottage Hill (11-3)
2. Plainview (6-3)
3. Catholic-Montgomery (3-1)
4. Hokes Bluff (7-1)
5. Lauderdale Co. (7-0)
6. Danville (7-1)
7. Clements (12-0)
8. Geraldine (5-2)
9. Collinsville (3-4)
10. Excel (5-2)
Others nominated: Hillcrest-Evergreen (2-1), Opp (1-1).
Class 2A
1. Midfield (7-3)
2. Section (8-0)
3. North Sand Mountain (7-1)
4. St. Luke's (4-2)
5. Geneva Co. (7-2)
6. Red Bay (6-3)
7. Zion Chapel (8-3)
8. Falkville (8-3)
9. Elba (2-0)
10. Sand Rock (6-4)
Others nominated: Spring Garden (1-0).
Class 1A
1. Decatur Heritage (4-1)
2. Georgiana (5-0)
3. Autaugaville (7-2)
4. Skyline (7-2)
5. Belgreen (6-1)
6. Covenant Christian (6-2)
7. J.F. Shields (4-3)
8. Red Level (6-0)
9. Athens Bible (4-3)
10. Pickens Co. (NR)
Others nominated: None.
AISA
1. Pike Liberal Arts (5-0)
2. Macon-East (6-2)
3. Autauga Academy (4-0)
4. Southern Academy (3-1)
5. Tuscaloosa Academy (NR)
6. Glenwood (NR)
7. Lee-Scott (NR)
8. Heritage Christian (NR)
9. North River Christian (NR)
10. Bessemer Academy (NR)
Others nominated: None.
