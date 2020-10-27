Fairview and Good Hope stayed put in their respective polls when the Alabama Sports Writers Association released its latest batch of high school football rankings on Tuesday night.
The Aggies (8-1) remained at No. 10 in Class 5A.
Fairview closes the regular season with a home game against Holly Pond on Friday.
The Raiders, meanwhile, remained No. 10 in Class 4A.
Good Hope (9-1) wrapped up the regular season with a win over Oneonta last week.
See complete rankings below:
CLASS 7A
Team (first-place);W-L;Pts
1. Thompson (23);10-0;276
2. Hoover;9-1;191
3. Hewitt-Trussville;8-2;184
4. Theodore;8-1;160
5. Daphne;8-1;120
6. Auburn;8-1;119
7. Central-Phenix City;6-3;100
8. Austin;8-1;86
9. Fairhope;7-2;40
10. James Clemens;8-2;23
Others receiving votes: Enterprise (7-2) 7, Prattville (6-3) 5.
CLASS 6A
Team (first-place);W-L;Pts
1. Oxford (23);8-1;276
2. Mountain Brook;7-1;200
3. Pinson Valley;7-2;188
4. Opelika;7-2;153
5. Saraland;8-2;121
6. Spanish Fort;7-2;114
7. Clay-Chalkville;8-1;107
8. Pelham;7-1;71
9. Athens;7-2;35
10. McGill-Toolen;6-2;28
Others receiving votes: Eufaula (8-2) 10, Briarwood (7-2) 4, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (8-1) 4.
CLASS 5A
Team (first-place);W-L;Pts
1. Ramsay (14);8-0;249
2. St. Paul's (8);9-0;224
3. Pleasant Grove;7-2;168
4. Central-Clay Co.;8-1;162
5. Guntersville;8-0;142
6. Alexandria (1);9-0;128
7. Pike Road;9-0;91
8. Faith-Mobile;8-1;72
9. Demopolis;9-0;45
10. Fairview;8-1;21
Others receiving votes: UMS-Wright (6-3) 5, Russellville (8-1) 3, Leeds (8-2) 1.
CLASS 4A
Team (first-place);W-L;Pts
1. American Chr. (22);9-0;273
2. Madison Aca. (1);8-0;207
3. Gordo;8-1;178
4. Handley;7-0;145
5. Etowah;6-2;116
6. Mobile Chr.;7-1;113
7. Jacksonville;6-3;90
8. Madison Co.;8-2;60
9. Bibb Co.;8-2;48
10. Good Hope;9-1;44
Others receiving votes: West Limestone (8-1) 16, Alabama Chr. (8-1) 13, Williamson (7-3) 7, Central-Florence (8-2) 1.
CLASS 3A
Team (first-place);W-L;Pts
1. Fyffe (23);9-0;276
2. Ohatchee;8-1;192
3. Piedmont;8-1;183
4. Walter Wellborn;8-1;144
5. Montgomery Aca.;9-0;134
6. Flomaton;7-2;127
7. T.R. Miller;7-2;99
8. Thomasville;8-1;69
9. Catholic-Montgomery;8-2;53
10. East Lawrence;8-1;17
Others receiving votes: Winfield (9-1) 10, Slocomb (8-1) 3, Lauderdale Co. (8-1) 2, Plainview (8-1) 1, Trinity (7-2) 1.
CLASS 2A
Team (first-place);W-L;Pts
1. Mars Hill Bible (21);8-1;270
2. Lanett (2);8-2;210
3. Leroy;8-1;187
4. Spring Garden;8-1;141
5. Red Bay;7-1;133
6. North Sand Mountain;8-1;96
7. B.B. Comer;8-1;61
8. G.W. Long;7-1;52
9. Abbeville;8-1;50
10. Clarke Co.;7-2;49
Others receiving votes: Randolph Co. (7-2) 34, Falkville (8-1) 19, Isabella (8-1) 4, Westbrook Chr. (8-1) 4, Colbert Co. (7-2) 1.
CLASS 1A
Team (first-place);W-L;Pts
1. Brantley (22);9-0;273
2. Linden (1);8-0;210
3. Maplesville;8-1;183
4. Sweet Water;6-2;157
5. Notasulga;7-1;134
6. Decatur Heritage;8-2;114
7. Valley Head;8-1;87
8. Pickens Co.;7-2;63
9. Berry;8-1;58
10. Winterboro;8-1;22
Others receiving votes: McKenzie (7-2) 5, Florala (7-2) 3, Hubbertville (7-2) 1, Ragland (7-2) 1.
