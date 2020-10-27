Cullman, AL (35055)

Today

Thunderstorms likely. Rainfall will be locally heavy at times. Potential for heavy rainfall. High around 75F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall possibly over one inch..

Tonight

Rain likely. Low 69F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.