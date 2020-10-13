Fairview and Good Hope stayed put in their respective polls when the Alabama Sports Writers Association released its latest batch of high school football rankings on Tuesday night.
The Aggies (6-1) remained at No. 10 in Class 5A, while the Raiders (7-1) were No. 10 in Class 4A.
Cullman (6-1) received votes in Class 6A.
See complete rankings below:
CLASS 7A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Thompson (23); 8-0; 276
2. Hoover; 8-0; 204
3. Auburn; 7-0; 187
4. Hewitt-Trussville; 6-2; 154
5. Theodore; 6-1; 126
6. Daphne; 6-1; 108
7. Central-Phenix City; 5-3; 98
8. Austin; 6-1; 72
9. Fairhope; 4-2; 41
10. James Clemens; 6-2; 20
Others receiving votes: Oak Mountain (6-1) 18, Prattville (5-3) 7.
CLASS 6A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Oxford (23); 6-1; 276
2. Mountain Brook; 5-1; 196
3. Clay-Chalkville; 7-0; 187
4. Pinson Valley; 5-2; 157
5. Opelika; 5-2; 134
6. Saraland; 6-2; 105
7. Spanish Fort; 5-2; 85
8. McGill-Toolen; 5-1; 80
9. Pelham; 7-1; 37
10. Blount; 5-3; 13
Others receiving votes: Cullman (6-1) 11, Athens (5-2) 8, Eufaula (6-2) 7, Muscle Shoals (5-2) 7, Fort Payne (5-2) 3, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (6-1) 3, Briarwood (6-2) 2.
CLASS 5A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Pleasant Grove (15); 6-1; 247
2. St. Paul's (5); 7-0; 214
3. Ramsay (3); 7-0; 199
4. Central-Clay Co.; 7-1; 157
5. Guntersville; 6-0; 135
6. Alexandria; 7-0; 122
7. Pike Road; 8-0; 89
8. Faith-Mobile; 6-1; 69
9. Demopolis; 7-0; 46
10. Fairview; 6-1; 16
Others receiving votes: Sylacauga (6-1) 7, East Limestone (6-1) 4, Leeds (7-1) 3, UMS-Wright (4-3) 2, Russellville (6-1) 1.
CLASS 4A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. American Chr. (21); 7-0; 270
2. Madison Aca. (2); 6-0; 204
3. Mobile Chr.; 6-0; 181
4. Gordo; 6-1; 161
5. Handley; 5-0; 116
6. Etowah; 5-2; 105
7. Jacksonville; 5-3; 75
8. Madison Co.; 6-2; 55
9. Bibb Co.; 6-2; 45
10. Good Hope; 7-1; 37
Others receiving votes: Williamson (6-2) 20, West Limestone (6-1) 17, Alabama Chr. (6-1) 12, Central-Florence (7-1) 5, Oneonta (5-1) 4, Northside (6-1) 3, Priceville (5-2) 1.
CLASS 3A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Fyffe (22); 7-0; 273
2. Walter Wellborn; 7-0; 202
3. Flomaton (1); 7-0; 174
4. Ohatchee; 6-1; 165
5. Piedmont; 6-1; 142
6. Montgomery Aca.; 7-0; 109
7. Thomasville; 7-0; 90
8. T.R. Miller; 6-2; 74
9. Catholic-Montgomery; 6-2; 33
10. Opp; 7-1; 30
Others receiving votes: Trinity (6-1) 12, East Lawrence (6-1) 4, Winfield (7-1) 2, Lauderdale Co. (7-1) 1.
CLASS 2A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Randolph Co. (14); 7-0; 246
2. Mars Hill Bible (7); 6-1; 221
3. Red Bay (2); 6-0; 185
4. Leroy; 6-1; 158
5. Lanett; 6-2; 127
6. G.W. Long; 6-0; 126
7. Spring Garden; 6-1; 79
8. Falkville; 7-0; 73
9. Clarke Co.; 6-1; 61
10. North Sand Mountain; 6-1; 22
Others receiving votes: B.B. Comer (6-1) 5, Abbeville (6-1) 3, Geneva Co. (6-1) 2, Colbert Co. (6-1) 1, Elba (5-3) 1, Westbrook Chr. (6-1) 1.
CLASS 1A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Brantley (22); 7-0; 273
2. Linden (1); 6-0; 209
3. Maplesville; 6-1; 184
4. Sweet Water; 4-2; 151
5. Notasulga; 5-1; 129
6. Decatur Heritage; 6-2; 110
7. Florala; 7-0; 99
8. Valley Head; 7-1; 63
9. Pickens Co.; 5-2; 40
10. Berry; 6-1; 26
Others receiving votes: Winterboro (7-1) 14, Millry (6-1) 13.
