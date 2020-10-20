Prep Football
The Cullman Times

Fairview and Good Hope didn’t move in their respective polls when the Alabama Sports Writers Association released its latest batch of high school football rankings on Tuesday night.

The Aggies (7-1) remained No. 10 in Class 5A.

The Raiders (8-1) remained No. 10 in Class 4A.

See complete rankings below:

 

CLASS 7A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Thompson (23);9-0;276

2. Hoover;9-0;204

3. Auburn;8-0;187

4. Hewitt-Trussville;7-2;154

5. Theodore;7-1;133

6. Daphne;7-1;104

7. Central-Phenix City;6-3;98

8. Austin;7-1;79

9. Fairhope;5-2;41

10. James Clemens;7-2;29

Others receiving votes: Prattville (5-3) 6

CLASS 6A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Oxford (23);7-1;276

2. Mountain Brook;6-1;201

3. Pinson Valley;6-2;187

4. Opelika;6-2;148

5. Saraland;7-2;117

6. Clay-Chalkville;7-1;113

7. Spanish Fort;6-2;100

8. McGill-Toolen;6-1;81

9. Pelham;7-1;52

10. Athens;6-2;18

Others receiving votes: Eufaula (7-2) 7, Fort Payne (6-2) 4, Briarwood (6-2) 3, Muscle Shoals (6-2) 2, Blount (5-4) 1, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (7-1) 1

CLASS 5A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Pleasant Grove (15);7-1;247

2. St. Paul's (5);7-0;214

3. Ramsay (3);8-0;199

4. Central-Clay Co.;7-1;156

5. Guntersville;7-0;135

6. Alexandria;8-0;123

7. Pike Road;8-0;89

8. Faith-Mobile;7-1;69

9. Demopolis;8-0;44

10. Fairview;7-1;19

Others receiving votes: Sylacauga (7-1) 7, Leeds (8-1) 4, Russellville (7-1) 2, UMS-Wright (5-3) 2, East Limestone (6-2) 1

CLASS 4A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. American Chr. (22);8-0;273

2. Madison Aca. (1);7-0;200

3. Mobile Chr.;7-0;182

4. Gordo;7-1;161

5. Handley;6-0;118

6. Etowah;5-2;109

7. Jacksonville;5-3;84

8. Madison Co.;7-2;57

9. Bibb Co.;7-2;48

10. Good Hope;8-1;40

Others receiving votes: West Limestone (7-1) 17, Alabama Chr. (7-1) 13, Northside (7-1) 4, Oneonta (6-1) 4, Deshler (5-3) 1

CLASS 3A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Fyffe (23);8-0;276

2. Walter Wellborn;8-0;203

3. Ohatchee;7-1;173

4. Flomaton;7-1;153

5. Piedmont;7-1;145

6. Montgomery Aca.;8-0;125

7. T.R. Miller;6-2;84

8. Thomasville;7-1;61

9. Catholic-Montgomery;7-2;58

10. East Lawrence;7-1;11

Others receiving votes: Winfield (8-1) 10, Slocomb (7-1) 6, Trinity (6-2) 3, Lauderdale Co. (8-1) 2, Opp (7-2) 1

 

CLASS 2A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Mars Hill Bible (21);7-1;270

2. Lanett (2);7-2;203

3. Leroy;7-1;189

4. G.W. Long;7-0;142

5. Randolph Co.;7-1;120

6. Spring Garden;7-1;106

7. Red Bay;6-1;98

8. Falkville;8-0;94

9. North Sand Mountain;7-1;46

10. Clarke Co.;6-2;22

Others receiving votes: B.B. Comer (7-1) 13, Abbeville (7-1) 5, Colbert Co. (7-1) 2, Westbrook Chr. (7-1) 1.

CLASS 1A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Brantley (22);8-0;273

2. Linden (1);7-0;210

3. Maplesville;7-1;183

4. Sweet Water;5-2;157

5. Notasulga;6-1;134

6. Decatur Heritage;7-2;113

7. Valley Head;7-1;84

8. Pickens Co.;6-2;61

9. Berry;7-1;51

10. McKenzie;7-1;20

Others receiving votes: Florala (7-1) 15, Winterboro (7-1) 10

0
0
0
0
0

