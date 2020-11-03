Good Hope's Tanner Malin

Fairview and Good Hope stayed put in their respective polls when the Alabama Sports Writers Association released its final high school football rankings of the regular season on Tuesday night.

The Aggies (9-1) remained at No. 10 in Class 5A.

The Raiders, meanwhile, remained No. 10 in Class 4A with a 9-1 record.

No other local teams were ranked, nor did any receive votes.

CLASS 7A

Team (first-place);W-L;Pts

1. Thompson (21);10-0;252

2. Hoover;9-1;187

3. Hewitt-Trussville;8-2;157

4. Theodore;9-1;148

5. Daphne;9-1;119

6. Auburn;8-1;113

7. Fairhope;8-2;69

8. Central-Phenix City;6-4;57

9. Austin;8-2;43

10. James Clemens;8-2;42

Others receiving votes: Prattville (7-3) 8, Enterprise (7-3) 1, Oak Mountain (6-4) 1.

CLASS 6A

Team (first-place);W-L;Pts

1. Oxford (21);9-1;252

2. Mountain Brook;8-1;182

3. Pinson Valley;7-2;173

4. Opelika;7-2;144

5. Saraland;8-2;116

6. Clay-Chalkville;9-1;108

7. Spanish Fort;7-3;73

8. Athens;7-2;59

9. McGill-Toolen;7-2;50

10. Eufaula;8-2;17

Others receiving votes: Pelham (8-2) 11, Briarwood (8-2) 10, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (8-2) 2.

CLASS 5A

Team (first-place);W-L;Pts

1. Ramsay (15);9-0;234

2. St. Paul's (6);10-0;203

3. Pleasant Grove;7-2;159

4. Central-Clay Co.;9-1;147

5. Guntersville;9-0;132

6. Pike Road;10-0;99

7. Faith-Mobile;8-1;72

8. Alexandria;9-1;67

9. Demopolis;10-0;54

10. Fairview;9-1;24

Others receiving votes: UMS-Wright (6-4) 3, Leeds (8-2) 2, Russellville (8-2) 1.

CLASS 4A

Team (first-place);W-L;Pts

1. American Chr. (20);10-0;249

2. Madison Aca. (1);9-0;190

3. Gordo;9-1;164

4. Mobile Chr.;8-1;125

5. Handley;7-1;113

6. Jacksonville;6-3;96

7. Madison Co.;8-2;61

8. Etowah;6-3;59

9. Bibb Co.;8-2;52

10. Good Hope;9-1;46

Others receiving votes: West Limestone (9-1) 27, Williamson (7-3) 9, Alabama Chr. (8-2) 5, Central-Florence (8-2) 1.

CLASS 3A

Team (first-place);W-L;Pts

1. Fyffe (20);10-0;247

2. Piedmont (1);9-1;177

3. Ohatchee;9-1;172

4. Walter Wellborn;8-1;140

5. Montgomery Aca.;10-0;125

6. Flomaton;8-2;111

7. T.R. Miller;8-2;85

8. Thomasville;8-1;59

9. Catholic-Montgomery;8-2;49

10. East Lawrence;9-1;14

Others receiving votes: Winfield (9-1) 13, Slocomb (9-1) 2, Plainview (9-1) 1, Saks (7-3) 1, Trinity (8-2) 1.

CLASS 2A

Team (first-place);W-L;Pts

1. Mars Hill Bible (15);8-2;233

2. Lanett (5);8-2;201

3. Leroy (1);8-1;175

4. Spring Garden;9-1;131

5. Red Bay;8-1;125

6. North Sand Mountain;9-1;95

7. B.B. Comer;8-1;81

8. Abbeville;8-1;55

9. G.W. Long;8-1;46

10. Clarke Co.;7-2;41

Others receiving votes: Isabella (8-1) 5, Westbrook Chr. (9-1) 5, Falkville (8-2) 2, Randolph Co. (7-3) 2.

CLASS 1A

Team (first-place);W-L;Pts

1. Brantley (21);10-0;252

2. Linden;9-0;189

3. Maplesville;8-1;168

4. Sweet Water;6-2;142

5. Notasulga;7-1;122

6. Decatur Heritage;8-2;108

7. Berry;8-1;73

8. Winterboro;8-1;52

9. Valley Head;8-2;42

10. Pickens Co.;7-3;27

Others receiving votes: Ragland (8-2) 10, McKenzie (7-2) 7, Florala (8-2) 4, Hubbertville (7-2) 1.

Jake Winfrey can be reached at 256-734-2131, ext. 236 or at jwinfrey@cullmantimes.com.​

