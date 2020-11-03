Fairview and Good Hope stayed put in their respective polls when the Alabama Sports Writers Association released its final high school football rankings of the regular season on Tuesday night.
The Aggies (9-1) remained at No. 10 in Class 5A.
The Raiders, meanwhile, remained No. 10 in Class 4A with a 9-1 record.
No other local teams were ranked, nor did any receive votes.
CLASS 7A
Team (first-place);W-L;Pts
1. Thompson (21);10-0;252
2. Hoover;9-1;187
3. Hewitt-Trussville;8-2;157
4. Theodore;9-1;148
5. Daphne;9-1;119
6. Auburn;8-1;113
7. Fairhope;8-2;69
8. Central-Phenix City;6-4;57
9. Austin;8-2;43
10. James Clemens;8-2;42
Others receiving votes: Prattville (7-3) 8, Enterprise (7-3) 1, Oak Mountain (6-4) 1.
CLASS 6A
Team (first-place);W-L;Pts
1. Oxford (21);9-1;252
2. Mountain Brook;8-1;182
3. Pinson Valley;7-2;173
4. Opelika;7-2;144
5. Saraland;8-2;116
6. Clay-Chalkville;9-1;108
7. Spanish Fort;7-3;73
8. Athens;7-2;59
9. McGill-Toolen;7-2;50
10. Eufaula;8-2;17
Others receiving votes: Pelham (8-2) 11, Briarwood (8-2) 10, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (8-2) 2.
CLASS 5A
Team (first-place);W-L;Pts
1. Ramsay (15);9-0;234
2. St. Paul's (6);10-0;203
3. Pleasant Grove;7-2;159
4. Central-Clay Co.;9-1;147
5. Guntersville;9-0;132
6. Pike Road;10-0;99
7. Faith-Mobile;8-1;72
8. Alexandria;9-1;67
9. Demopolis;10-0;54
10. Fairview;9-1;24
Others receiving votes: UMS-Wright (6-4) 3, Leeds (8-2) 2, Russellville (8-2) 1.
CLASS 4A
Team (first-place);W-L;Pts
1. American Chr. (20);10-0;249
2. Madison Aca. (1);9-0;190
3. Gordo;9-1;164
4. Mobile Chr.;8-1;125
5. Handley;7-1;113
6. Jacksonville;6-3;96
7. Madison Co.;8-2;61
8. Etowah;6-3;59
9. Bibb Co.;8-2;52
10. Good Hope;9-1;46
Others receiving votes: West Limestone (9-1) 27, Williamson (7-3) 9, Alabama Chr. (8-2) 5, Central-Florence (8-2) 1.
CLASS 3A
Team (first-place);W-L;Pts
1. Fyffe (20);10-0;247
2. Piedmont (1);9-1;177
3. Ohatchee;9-1;172
4. Walter Wellborn;8-1;140
5. Montgomery Aca.;10-0;125
6. Flomaton;8-2;111
7. T.R. Miller;8-2;85
8. Thomasville;8-1;59
9. Catholic-Montgomery;8-2;49
10. East Lawrence;9-1;14
Others receiving votes: Winfield (9-1) 13, Slocomb (9-1) 2, Plainview (9-1) 1, Saks (7-3) 1, Trinity (8-2) 1.
CLASS 2A
Team (first-place);W-L;Pts
1. Mars Hill Bible (15);8-2;233
2. Lanett (5);8-2;201
3. Leroy (1);8-1;175
4. Spring Garden;9-1;131
5. Red Bay;8-1;125
6. North Sand Mountain;9-1;95
7. B.B. Comer;8-1;81
8. Abbeville;8-1;55
9. G.W. Long;8-1;46
10. Clarke Co.;7-2;41
Others receiving votes: Isabella (8-1) 5, Westbrook Chr. (9-1) 5, Falkville (8-2) 2, Randolph Co. (7-3) 2.
CLASS 1A
Team (first-place);W-L;Pts
1. Brantley (21);10-0;252
2. Linden;9-0;189
3. Maplesville;8-1;168
4. Sweet Water;6-2;142
5. Notasulga;7-1;122
6. Decatur Heritage;8-2;108
7. Berry;8-1;73
8. Winterboro;8-1;52
9. Valley Head;8-2;42
10. Pickens Co.;7-3;27
Others receiving votes: Ragland (8-2) 10, McKenzie (7-2) 7, Florala (8-2) 4, Hubbertville (7-2) 1.
