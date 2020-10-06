Fairview returned to the Class 5A poll when the Alabama Sports Writers Association released its latest high school football rankings on Tuesday night.
The Aggies, who defeated Boaz last week, are 10th in this week's rankings with a 5-1 record.
Fairview was ranked as high as No. 9 this season but dropped out after a loss to No. 5 Guntersville in Week 3.
Good Hope, meanwhile, fell from No. 5 to No. 10 in Class 4A following a loss to No. 7 Etowah last week. The Raiders are 6-1.
Cullman (6-1) received votes in Class 6A.
See complete rankings below:
CLASS 7A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Thompson (23); 7-0; 276
2. Hoover; 7-0; 204
3. Auburn; 7-0; 187
4. Hewitt-Trussville; 5-2; 131
5. Fairhope; 4-1; 115
6. Daphne; 5-1; 99
7. Theodore; 5-1; 96
8. Central-Phenix City; 4-3; 90
9. Austin; 5-1; 49
10. Prattville; 5-2; 45
Others receiving votes: James Clemens (5-2) 9, Sparkman (4-2) 7, Oak Mountain (5-1) 3.
CLASS 6A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Oxford (23); 5-1; 276
2. Mountain Brook; 4-1; 197
3. Clay-Chalkville; 6-0; 187
4. Pinson Valley; 5-2; 150
5. Opelika; 4-2; 124
6. Saraland; 5-2; 107
7. Blount; 5-2; 79
8. McGill-Toolen; 4-1; 67
9. Spanish Fort; 4-2; 34
10. Muscle Shoals; 5-1; 33
Others receiving votes: Lee-Montgomery (4-2) 15, Pelham (6-1) 15, Briarwood (6-1) 12, Athens (4-2) 4, Carver-Montgomery (4-2) 4, Eufaula (5-2) 3, Cullman (6-1) 2, Fort Payne (4-2) 2.
CLASS 5A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Pleasant Grove (14); 5-1; 243
2. St. Paul's (5); 6-0; 210
3. Ramsay (4); 6-0; 206
4. Central-Clay Co.; 6-1; 157
5. Guntersville; 6-0; 134
6. Alexandria; 6-0; 121
7. Pike Road; 7-0; 86
8. Faith-Mobile; 5-1; 76
9. Demopolis; 6-0; 44
10. Fairview; 5-1; 14
Others receiving votes: Sylacauga (5-1) 8, East Limestone (5-1) 3, Leeds (6-1) 3, UMS-Wright (3-3) 3, Russellville (6-1) 2, Greenville (4-2) 1.
CLASS 4A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. American Chr. (23); 6-0; 276
2. Madison Aca.; 5-0; 193
3. Mobile Chr.; 5-0; 181
4. Gordo; 5-1; 162
5. Madison Co.; 6-1; 114
6. Handley; 4-0; 95
7. Etowah; 4-2; 79
8. Jacksonville; 4-3; 63
9. Bibb Co.; 5-2; 43
10. Good Hope; 6-1; 42
Others receiving votes: Alabama Chr. (5-1) 18, Williamson (5-2) 17, West Limestone (5-1) 9, Central-Florence (6-1) 6, Priceville (5-1) 5, Oneonta (4-1) 4, Cherokee Co. (6-1) 2, Northside (5-1) 2.
CLASS 3A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Fyffe (22); 6-0; 273
2. Walter Wellborn; 6-0; 202
3. Flomaton (1); 6-0; 170
4. Ohatchee; 5-1; 163
5. Piedmont; 5-1; 141
6. Montgomery Aca.; 6-0; 116
7. Thomasville; 6-0; 82
8. T.R. Miller; 5-2; 79
9. Catholic-Montgomery; 5-2; 34
10. Opp; 6-1; 31
Others receiving votes: Trinity (5-1) 13, East Lawrence (5-1) 4, Winfield (6-1) 2, Lauderdale Co. (6-1) 1.
CLASS 2A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Randolph Co. (13); 6-0; 243
2. Mars Hill Bible (8); 5-1; 225
3. Red Bay (2); 5-0; 187
4. Leroy; 5-1; 154
5. G.W. Long; 5-0; 131
6. Lanett; 5-2; 116
7. North Sand Mountain; 6-0; 77
8. Spring Garden; 5-1; 63
9. Falkville; 6-0; 45
10. Clarke Co.; 5-1; 43
Others receiving votes: Westbrook Chr. (6-0) 17, Elba (5-2) 8, B.B. Comer (5-1) 1, Geneva Co. (5-1) 1.
CLASS 1A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Brantley (22); 6-0; 273
2. Linden (1); 5-0; 210
3. Maplesville; 5-1; 180
4. Notasulga; 5-0; 149
5. Sweet Water; 3-2; 133
6. Pickens Co.; 5-1; 112
7. Decatur Heritage; 5-2; 90
8. Millry; 6-0; 83
9. Florala; 6-0; 55
10. Valley Head; 6-1; 22
Others receiving votes: Winterboro (6-1) 3, Autaugaville (5-1) 1.
AISA
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Glenwood (23); 6-0; 276
2. Chambers Aca.; 6-0; 203
3. Bessemer Aca.; 4-1; 185
4. Escambia Aca.; 5-1; 160
5. Jackson Aca.; 7-0; 133
6. Patrician; 5-1; 109
7. Pike Liberal Arts; 5-1; 101
8. Abbeville Chr.; 5-1; 57
9. Morgan Aca.; 5-1; 44
10. Macon-East; 5-2; 17
Others receiving votes: Edgewood (4-2) 15, Crenshaw Chr. (5-2) 5, Autauga Aca. (1-4) 4, Sparta (3-2) 2.
