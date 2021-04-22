Cullman Baseball

Cullman walks off the field following a victory.

 Jake Winfrey

Cullman’s baseball team climbed to No. 3 in Class 6A when the Alabama Sports Writers Association released its final high school baseball and softball rankings of the regular season on Thursday.

The Bearcats (25-10) followed top-ranked Faith Academy and No. 2 Helena.

Cullman begins postseason play this week in search of its second straight state title and sixth in program history.

West Point was nominated in Class 5A with a 19-17 record.

In softball, meanwhile, both Cullman and West Point earned a spot in their respective rankings.

The Lady Bearcats (24-11) came in at No. 9 in Class 6A, while the Lady Warriors (19-17-2) were No. 10 in Class 5A.

See complete rankings below.

SOFTBALL

CLASS 7A

1. Hewitt-Trussville (33-2-1)

2. Fairhope (25-2)

3. Spain Park (30-5-1)

4. Bob Jones (25-3)

5. Austin (32-8)

6. Thompson (31-6)

7. Vestavia Hills (21-13)

8. Auburn (19-7)

9. Central-Phenix City (24-5)

10. Hoover (22-11)

Others nominated: Albertville (22-11), Alma Bryant (13-7), Baker (11-17), Dothan (31-9), Sparkman (27-8), Theodore (26-9), Tuscaloosa Co. (20-18-1).

CLASS 6A

1. Athens (35-9)

2. Helena (33-8)

3. Spanish Fort (27-4)

4. Springville (27-8)

5. Buckhorn (25-12)

6. Hazel Green (25-13)

7. Hartselle (31-15)

8. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (30-8)

9. Cullman (24-11)

10. Muscle Shoals (24-4)

Others nominated: Baldwin Co. (11-6), Chelsea (20-12), Fort Payne (25-9), Mortimer Jordan (13-14-1), Pell City (23-9-2), Saraland (18-11), Scottsboro (16-11-1), Wetumpka (27-11).

CLASS 5A

1. Faith Academy (17-2-1)

2. Tallassee (25-8-2)

3. Elmore Co. (26-9)

4. Brewbaker Tech (22-7)

5. Hayden (26-6-1)

6. Ardmore (22-14)

7. Satsuma (22-7)

8. Corner (24-11)

9. Alexandria (24-10)

10. West Point (19-17-2)

Others nominated: Andalusia (22-11-1), Douglas (17-4), East Limestone (20-12-1), John Carroll (21-8), Lawrence Co. (27-17), Moody (12-15), Rehobeth (17-15).

CLASS 4A

1. Rogers (31-6)

2. Curry (37-7)

3. Cleburne Co. (23-9)

4. Northside (30-7)

5. North Jackson (24-13-1)

6. Madison Co. (28-9)

7. LAMP (20-7)

8. Etowah (27-8)

9. Dale Co. (18-17)

10. St. James (17-6)

Others nominated: Alabama Christian (12-15), American Christian (16-13), Brooks (19-16), Cherokee Co. (19-12), Geneva (12-9), Gordo (23-14-1), Madison Academy (17-4), Priceville (21-10-1), Wilson (18-14).

CLASS 3A

1. Prattville Christian (23-6)

2. Houston Academy (30-4)

3. Plainview (29-5-1)

4. Pleasant Valley (26-12)

5. Mobile Christian (20-6)

6. Opp (31-9-1)

7. Wicksburg (26-14)

8. Oakman (16-10)

9. Winfield (26-13-1)

10. Danville (16-14)

Others nominated: Beulah (18-11), Collinsville (15-12-1), Elkmont (15-12-1), Flomaton (11-8), Geraldine (15-10-1), Ohatchee (19-11-1), T.R. Miller (24-11).

CLASS 2A

1. Pisgah (24-8)

2. Sumiton Christian (27-9)

3. G.W. Long (20-2)

4. Mars Hill Bible (30-11)

5. Leroy (32-4)

6. Hatton (24-17)

7. Orange Beach (22-7)

8. Spring Garden (19-6)

9. Red Bay (18-11)

10. Sand Rock (25-14-1)

Others nominated: Falkville (13-15), Horseshoe Bend (13-16), Locust Fork (12-4), Vincent (18-7), West End (8-6).

CLASS 1A

1. Brantley (19-8)

2. South Lamar (20-13)

3. Skyline (17-11-1)

4. Appalachian (13-6)

5. Kinston (15-12)

6. Belgreen (17-14)

7. Holy Spirit (8-11)

8. Maplesville (21-12)

9. Millry (17-9)

10. Sweet Water (15-16)

Others nominated: Athens Bible (13-13), Berry (17-17), Cherokee (19-10), Waterloo (14-17).

AISA

1. Pike Liberal Arts (26-8)

2. Macon East (38-15)

3. Clarke Prep (27-6)

4. Bessemer Academy (23-5)

5. Glenwood (25-13-1)

6. Southern Academy (22-5)

7. Lakeside (16-15)

8. Hooper (24-13)

9. Edgewood (20-16)

10. Abbeville Christian (15-12)

Others nominated: Jackson Academy (11-10).

BASEBALL

CLASS 7A

1. Hewitt-Trussville (26-3)

2. Central-Phenix City (28-3)

3. Florence (22-8)

4. Auburn (26-4)

5. James Clemens (26-13)

6. Bob Jones (26-14)

7. Vestavia Hills (20-10)

8. Smiths Station (22-12)

9. Sparkman (20-10)

10. Dothan (23-8)

Others nominated: Enterprise (19-12), Grissom (20-12), Oak Mountain (18-15), Prattville (20-15), Spain Park (21-11).

CLASS 6A

1. Faith Academy (24-4)

2. Helena (23-7)

3. Cullman (25-10)

4. Oxford (25-6)

5. Saraland (22-7)

6. Hartselle (21-12)

7. Chelsea (23-14)

8. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (26-10)

9. Gulf Shores (22-9)

10. Hueytown (28-9)

Others nominated: Calera (16-12), Eufaula (19-10), Gardendale (17-5), Hazel Green (20-16), Jasper (20-11), Mortimer Jordan (30-5), Spanish Fort (18-15), Stanhope Elmore (22-8), Wetumpka (21-7).

CLASS 5A

1. Russellville (32-5)

2. Andalusia (20-5)

3. Rehobeth (21-3)

4. UMS-Wright (17-9)

5. Madison Academy (25-10)

6. Leeds (23-8)

7. Holtville (22-9)

8. Elmore Co. (21-7)

9. Shelby Co. (19-8)

10. Alexandria (19-13)

Others nominated: Charles Henderson (11-13), Headland (14-6), Lawrence Co. (18-10), Pike Road (17-7), Sardis (16-10), St. Clair Co. (19-13), St. Paul’s (14-8), West Point (19-17).

CLASS 4A

1. Mobile Christian (26-3)

2. Gordo (19-5)

3. American Christian (22-12)

4. West Limestone (25-6)

5. North Jackson (24-8)

6. Bibb Co. (20-7)

7. Alabama Christian (17-10-1)

8. Straughn (16-5)

9. Deshler (19-8)

10. Oneonta (18-6)

Others nominated: Cherokee Co. (15-12), Curry (18-10), Dale Co. (12-11-1), Hamilton (17-12), St. James (21-9), Wilson (14-9).

CLASS 3A

1. T.R. Miller (25-1)

2. Piedmont (27-4)

3. Phil Campbell (30-3)

4. Fyffe (19-1)

5. Bayside Academy (19-5)

6. Opp (20-5)

7. Thomasville (20-4)

8. Winfield (25-10)

9. Providence Christian (18-10)

10. Houston Academy (20-9)

Others nominated: Catholic-Montgomery (14-11), Childersburg (22-9), Geraldine (14-14), Hokes Bluff (14-7), Lauderdale Co. (18-8), Ohatchee (16-9), Trinity (19-7-1).

CLASS 2A

1. St. Luke’s (20-3)

2. Westbrook Christian (19-7)

3. Decatur Heritage (25-5)

4. Spring Garden (20-12)

5. Ariton (17-9)

6. Mars Hill (19-13)

7. North Sand Mountain (13-4)

8. Ider (20-9)

9. Colbert Co. (28-8)

10. G.W. Long (14-11)

Others nominated: Falkville (20-10), Leroy (20-14), Sand Rock (13-8).

CLASS 1A

1. Lynn (20-2)

2. Brantley (17-7)

3. Bayshore Christian (19-8)

4. Sweet Water (16-12)

5. Lindsay Lane (17-10)

6. Maplesville (11-7)

7. Hackleburg (19-7)

8. Donoho (14-7)

9. Faith-Anniston (17-7)

10. Athens Bible (14-9)

Others nominated: Covenant Christian (14-16), Red Level (11-9), Sumiton Christian (11-18).

AISA

1. Pike Liberal Arts (22-4-1)

2. Glenwood (32-10)

3. Bessemer Academy (27-7)

4. Patrician (21-5)

5. Lowndes Academy (21-9)

6. Macon East (21-8)

7. Wilcox Academy (17-7)

8. Chambers Academy (22-7)

9. Morgan Academy (18-6)

10. Edgewood (14-13)

Others nominated: Autauga Academy (12-8), Clarke Prep (16-13), Escambia Academy (18-11-1), Jackson Academy (14-7-1).

