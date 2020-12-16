Cullman (varsity boys), Good Hope (varsity boys) and Cold Springs (varsity girls) debuted in their respective classifications when the Alabama Sports Writers Association released its first batch of high school basketball rankings on Tuesday night.
The Bearcats (9-2) are No. 9 in Class 6A, while the Raiders (6-1) are No. 6 in Class 4A.
The Lady Eagles (6-5), meanwhile, are No. 6 in Class 2A. Cullman’s girls (7-3) were nominated in Class 6A.
See complete rankings below.
BOYS
CLASS 7A
1. Fairhope (11-0)
2. Spain Park (12-1)
3. Hoover (7-4)
4. Vestavia Hills (11-1)
5. James Clemens (5-2)
6. Thompson (7-4)
7. Baker (7-4)
8. Huntsville (7-2)
9. Austin (5-5)
10. Sparkman (7-2)
Others nominated: Enterprise (6-3), Gadsden City (10-3), Oak Mountain (9-4).
CLASS 6A
1. Huffman (6-2)
2. Shades Valley (7-1)
3. Pinson Valley (5-1)
4. Hartselle (10-1)
5. Mountain Brook (9-4)
6. Oxford (4-1)
7. Calera (8-5)
8. Eufaula (7-3)
9. Cullman (9-2)
10. Gardendale (4-2)
Others nominated: Clay-Chalkville (3-2), Decatur (7-6), Lee-Montgomery (3-2), Minor (6-4), Muscle Shoals (1-0), Scottsboro (5-1), Wetumpka (5-1).
CLASS 5A
1. Ramsay (5-1)
2. Parker (6-1)
3. Center Point (3-1)
4. Lee-Huntsville (2-1)
5. Pleasant Grove (3-0)
6. Guntersville (7-1)
7. Charles Henderson (9-2)
8. Tallassee (3-2)
9. Lawrence Co. (6-1)
10. Fairfield (2-6)
Others nominated: LeFlore (1-3), Russellville (3-2).
CLASS 4A
1. Williamson (11-2)
2. Anniston (6-0)
3. Dallas Co. (3-0)
4. White Plains (5-2)
5. Brooks (6-1)
6. Good Hope (6-1)
7. Westminster-Huntsville (8-2)
8. Haleyville (9-2)
9. Deshler (7-2)
10. West Morgan (4-5)
Others nominated: Montevallo (3-5).
CLASS 3A
1. Plainview (13-1)
2. Cottage Hill (6-0)
3. Fyffe (6-2)
4. Hillcrest-Evergreen (5-0)
5. Mobile Christian (10-2)
6. Piedmont (2-2)
7. Pike Co. (0-0)
8. Chickasaw (7-1)
9. Opp (5-0)
10. Elkmont (8-1)
Others nominated: Danville (7-3), Houston Academy (7-1), Lauderdale Co. (4-2), Providence Christian (7-1), Wicksburg (9-3).
CLASS 2A
1. Midfield (6-2)
2. Clarke Co. (8-0)
3. Calhoun (5-5)
4. Westbrook Christian (7-1)
5. North Sand Mountain (6-2)
6. Geneva Co. (8-2)
7. Section (5-4)
8. Red Bay (1-1)
9. Vincent (4-5)
10. Mars Hill Bible (1-3)
Others nominated: None.
CLASS 1A
1. Pickens Co. (0-1)
2. Skyline (5-1)
3. Decatur Heritage (2-3)
4. Jacksonville Christian (6-1)
5. Florala (8-2)
6. Covenant Christian (3-1)
7. Brantley (5-0)
8. Belgreen (5-1)
9. Autaugaville (0-0)
10. Woodville (4-1)
Others nominated: Athens Bible (4-2), Georgiana (2-3), Keith (1-3).
GIRLS
CLASS 7A
1. Hoover (7-0)
2. Hewitt-Trussville (12-0)
3. Vestavia Hills (12-2)
4. Foley (8-2)
5. Spain Park (10-4)
6. Auburn (8-1)
7. Theodore (9-3)
8. Sparkman (7-5)
9. James Clemens (4-6)
10. Gadsden City (5-1)
Others nominated: Albertville (5-0), Bob Jones (4-6), Dothan (4-3), Enterprise (3-3), Thompson (7-3).
CLASS 6A
1. Hazel Green (10-0)
2. Eufaula (9-0)
3. Northridge (9-0)
4. McGill-Toolen (8-3)
5. Buckhorn (9-0)
6. Athens (7-1)
7. Muscle Shoals (4-3)
8. Madison Academy (5-4)
9. Hartselle (6-1)
10. Mortimer Jordan (10-2)
Others nominated: Chelsea (9-2), Cullman (7-3), Homewood (6-4), Huffman (6-4), McAdory (5-6), Opelika (4-2), Oxford (6-1).
CLASS 5A
1. Central-Tuscaloosa (5-0)
2. Charles Henderson (3-1)
3. Pleasant Grove (9-2)
4. Carver-Birmingham (6-4)
5. Ramsay (3-5)
6. East Limestone (4-5)
7. LeFlore (7-3)
8. Fairfield (6-4)
9. Briarwood Christian (7-0)
10. Lawrence Co. (6-2)
Others nominated: Center Point (3-2).
CLASS 4A
1. Deshler (7-3)
2. Rogers (5-3)
3. Priceville (8-3)
4. North Jackson (3-1)
5. Handley (7-3)
6. Anniston (5-3)
7. New Hope (5-2)
8. Oneonta (8-3)
9. St. James (7-4)
10. Jackson (7-2)
Others nominated: Straughn (7-4), Sumter Central (0-0).
CLASS 3A
1. Montgomery Academy (6-1)
2. Susan Moore (10-0)
3. Prattville Christian (10-1)
4. T.R. Miller (2-0)
5. Winfield (8-0)
6. Phil Campbell (6-3)
7. Lauderdale Co. (4-1)
8. Greensboro (0-0)
9. Plainview (9-4)
10. Childersburg (6-2)
Others nominated: Elkmont (7-4), Geneva (5-5), Sylvania (3-4).
CLASS 2A
1. Pisgah (5-2)
2. Spring Garden (5-1)
3. Geneva Co. (6-4)
4. Midfield (8-1)
5. Hatton (8-2)
6. Collinsville (3-4)
7. Cold Springs (6-5)
8. G.W. Long (3-0)
9. Sand Rock (6-4)
10. Ider (7-3)
Others nominated: Falkville (7-2), Mars Hill Bible (2-1), St. Luke's (7-2), Tanner (5-2).
CLASS 1A
1. Skyline (7-1)
2. Loachapoka (7-7)
3. Florala (5-4)
4. Brantley (3-1)
5. Winterboro (4-0)
6. Samson (8-2)
7. Pleasant Home (4-0)
8. Coosa Christian (8-2)
9. J.F. Shields (2-1)
10. Lindsay Lane (5-2)
Others nominated: Athens Bible (4-1), Belgreen (6-5), Covenant Christian (1-1), Georgiana (1-5), Notasulga (0-1), R.A. Hubbard (3-1), Red Level (3-1), Vina (5-2).
