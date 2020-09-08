Prep Football
Cullman and Good Hope were both ranked in their respective classifications when the Alabama Sports Writers Association released its latest high school football rankings on Tuesday night.

The Bearcats (3-0) debuted at No. 10 in Class 6A following a 30-20 win versus Hartselle last week.

The Raiders were also No. 10 (Class 4A) after moving to 3-0 with a 47-13 victory over Ashville last week.

Fairview, meanwhile, fell from No. 9 (Class 5A) to out of the rankings following a 48-12 loss to No. 6 Guntersville.

The Aggies (2-1) did receive votes, as did Addison (1-2) in Class 2A.

See complete rankings below.

CLASS 7A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Thompson (20); 3-0; 266

2. Hewitt-Trussville (3); 3-0; 214

3. Hoover; 3-0; 182

4. Auburn; 3-0; 165

5. Austin; 3-0; 131

6. James Clemens; 2-1; 97

7. Daphne; 3-0; 81

8. Central-Phenix City; 1-2; 66

9. Prattville; 2-1; 32

10. Fairhope; 2-1; 30

Others receiving votes: Oak Mountain (3-0) 28, Enterprise (2-0) 15, Murphy (3-0) 2, Spain Park (2-1) 2.

CLASS 6A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Mountain Brook (17); 2-0; 256

2. Oxford (6); 2-1; 224

3. Blount; 2-1; 173

4. Pinson Valley; 2-1; 157

5. Clay-Chalkville; 3-0; 134

6. Saraland; 2-1; 111

7. Opelika; 1-1; 84

8. Eufaula; 2-1; 49

9. Lee-Montgomery; 2-1; 32

10. Cullman; 3-0; 26

Others receiving votes: McGill-Toolen (0-1) 25, Gardendale (2-1) 16, Muscle Shoals (1-1) 11, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (3-0) 4, Robertsdale (3-0) 3, Huffman (3-0) 2, Park Crossing (2-1) 2, Stanhope Elmore (2-1) 2, Southside-Gadsden (3-0) 1.

CLASS 5A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Central-Clay Co. (21); 3-0; 268

2. St. Paul's (1); 3-0; 204

3. Ramsay; 2-0; 177

4. Pleasant Grove (1); 1-1; 170

5. Faith-Mobile; 3-0; 127

6. Guntersville; 2-0; 109

7. Alexandria; 2-0; 103

8. UMS-Wright; 2-1; 71

9. Pike Road; 3-0; 50

10. Demopolis; 3-0; 13

Others receiving votes: Fairview (2-1) 11, Andalusia (1-2) 5, Greenville (2-1) 1, Russellville (3-0) 1, Sylacauga (2-1) 1.

CLASS 4A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. American Chr. (17); 3-0; 257

2. Bibb Co. (5); 3-0; 218

3. Vigor (1); 2-0; 184

4. Gordo; 3-0; 156

5. Madison Co.; 3-0; 131

6. Madison Aca.; 2-0; 105

7. Mobile Chr.; 2-0; 99

8. Jacksonville; 2-1; 64

9. Etowah; 1-1; 40

10. Good Hope; 3-0; 30

Others receiving votes: West Limestone (2-0) 9, Deshler (0-2) 6, Straughn (3-0) 4, Handley (1-0) 3, North Jackson (2-0) 2, St. James (1-1) 2, Munford (2-1) 1.

CLASS 3A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Piedmont (23); 2-0; 276

2. Fyffe; 2-0; 205

3. Walter Wellborn; 2-0; 181

4. Flomaton; 2-0; 153

5. T.R. Miller; 2-1; 132

6 (tie) Catholic-Montgomery; 2-1; 89

6 (tie) Pike Co.; 1-1; 89

8. Ohatchee; 2-1; 57

9. Hillcrest-Evergreen; 2-1; 51

10. Reeltown; 2-1; 39

Others receiving votes: Bayside Aca. (3-0) 12, Montgomery Aca. (3-0) 12, Providence Chr. (1-2) 5, Thomasville (2-0) 5, Opp (2-1) 4, East Lawrence (3-0) 1.

CLASS 2A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Leroy (22); 2-0; 272

2. Randolph Co. (1); 2-0; 189

3. Mars Hill Bible; 2-1; 172

4. Red Bay; 2-0; 159

5. Lanett; 2-1; 145

6. Spring Garden; 2-0; 113

7. G.W. Long; 1-0; 96

8. Ariton; 2-1; 62

9. Clarke Co.; 2-0; 54

10. Elba; 2-1; 19

Others receiving votes: Luverne (2-1) 9, North Sand Mountain (2-0) 8, Falkville (3-0) 7, Westbrook Chr. (2-0) 5, Addison (1-2) 1.

CLASS 1A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Brantley (23); 2-0; 276

2. Linden; 2-0; 205

3. Sweet Water; 1-1; 179

4. Maplesville; 2-1; 162

5. Notasulga; 1-0; 134

6. Pickens Co.; 1-1; 108

7. Decatur Heritage; 1-2; 73

8. Millry; 2-0; 67

9. Winterboro; 3-0; 29

10. Fruitdale; 1-1; 28

Others receiving votes: Florala (2-0) 27, Marengo (0-2) 7, Hubbertville (1-1) 5, Valley Head (2-1) 4, Victory Chr. (3-0) 4, Loachapoka (2-1) 3.

AISA

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Autauga Aca. (20); 1-0; 266

2. Glenwood (3); 3-0; 214

3. Chambers Aca.; 3-0; 174

4. Bessemer Aca.; 1-1; 163

5. Pike Liberal Arts; 2-0; 135

6. Edgewood; 3-0; 104

7. Escambia Aca.; 2-1; 93

8. Tuscaloosa Aca.; 1-1; 72

9. Jackson Aca.; 3-0; 49

10. Monroe Aca.; 1-1; 34

Others receiving votes: Macon-East (3-0) 5, Morgan Aca. (2-0) 1, Sparta (0-2) 1.

Jake Winfrey can be reached at 256-734-2131, ext. 236 or at jwinfrey@cullmantimes.com.​

