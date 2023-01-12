Cullman’s varsity boys rose to No. 2 in Class 6A, Good Hope’s varsity boys entered the 4A poll at No. 8, and Cold Springs’ and Good Hope’s varsity girls kept the top spots in their respective classifications when the Alabama Sports Writers Association released its latest batch of high school basketball rankings on Thursday.
The Bearcats (17-3) climbed two spots after debuting at No. 4 back in December.
Good Hope, meanwhile, made its debut in the 4A rankings with a 15-6 record. Hanceville (16-4) dropped from No. 5 to No. 10.
In 2A, Holly Pond’s varsity boys (17-4) fell from the top position to No. 2 behind Mars Hill Bible (12-5).
On the girls’ side, Cold Springs (18-1) and Good Hope (21-0) remained No. 1 in 2A and 4A, respectively.
Addison, meanwhile, moved up a spot to No. 9 in 1A with a 13-8 mark.
See complete rankings below.
GIRLS
CLASS 7A
1. Hoover (21-1)
2. Sparkman (16-6)
3. Vestavia Hills (21-1)
4. Hewitt-Trussville (17-6)
5. Bob Jones (19-2)
6. Davidson (16-4)
7. Foley (16-4)
8. Chelsea (17-5)
9. Huntsville (14-8)
10. Central-Phenix City (11-7)
Others nominated: Daphne (13-8), Prattville (14-3), Thompson (12-7), Tuscaloosa County (15-5).
CLASS 6A
1. Hazel Green (20-0)
2. Mortimer Jordan (14-6)
3. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (15-5)
4. McGill-Toolen (18-4)
5. Carver-Montgomery (14-2)
6. Oxford (11-9)
7. Mountain Brook (13-6)
8. Huffman (18-3)
9. Parker (15-3)
10. Pell City (15-6)
Others nominated: Blount (14-6), Briarwood (13-6), Central-Tuscaloosa (14-6), Clay-Chalkville (13-5), Hartselle (10-6), Homewood (18-5), Mae Jemison (9-9), Minor (14-6), Shades Valley (9-4).
CLASS 5A
1. Guntersville (19-4)
2. Eufaula (15-1)
3. Jasper (20-2)
4. Pleasant Grove (17-3)
5. Madison Academy (14-7)
6. Ramsay (10-3)
7. Southside-Gadsden (15-4)
8. Wenonah (15-5)
9. Sardis (18-4)
10. Marbury (14-3)
Others nominated: Brewbaker Tech (12-6), Carroll (14-4), Charles Henderson (6-8), East Limestone (14-6), Greenville (14-8), Headland (11-5), Holtville (17-3), Scottsboro (12-7), Williamson (9-5).
CLASS 4A
1. Good Hope (21-0)
2. Deshler (16-3)
3. Prattville Christian (18-2)
4. Jackson (16-4)
5. St. John Paul II (16-4)
6. UMS-Wright (19-4)
7. Geneva (18-2)
8. T.R. Miller (8-1)
9. New Hope (12-4)
10. Montgomery Catholic (15-6)
Others nominated: Anniston (12-8), Cherokee County (13-4), Dora (14-5), Hale County (12-7), Hamilton (14-4), Handley (12-5), Priceville (12-5), Rogers (12-8), West Limestone (14-7).
CLASS 3A
1. Trinity (17-2)
2. Susan Moore (16-3)
3. Plainview (17-3)
4. St. James (15-5)
5. Southside-Selma (15-3)
6. Lauderdale County (12-7)
7. Clements (15-2)
8. Ohatchee (16-3)
9. Sylvania (12-5)
10. Childersburg (13-4)
Others nominated: Glencoe (13-6), Midfield (7-10), Pike County (10-7).
CLASS 2A
1. Cold Springs (18-1)
2. Mars Hill Bible (11-3)
3. Sulligent (17-1)
4. Lanett (9-2)
5. Ider (13-6)
6. Geneva County (15-3)
7. Pisgah (10-5)
8. North Sand Mountain (15-5)
9. Luverne (17-0)
10. Francis Marion (15-1)
Others nominated: Abbeville (12-5), Collinsville (8-4), Decatur Heritage (13-5), G.W. Long (12-5), Hatton (12-5), J.U. Blacksher (13-1), Lexington (12-6), Locust Fork (11-6), Ranburne (16-5), Sand Rock (11-9), Samson (12-3), Washington County (11-3).
CLASS 1A
1. Spring Garden (20-0)
2. Skyline (17-2)
3. Marion County (8-9)
4. Loachapoka (11-8)
5. A.L. Johnson (13-4)
6. University Charter (10-2)
7. Brilliant (12-6)
8. Elba (12-5)
9. Addison (13-8)
10. South Lamar (4-3)
Others nominated: Belgreen (14-6), Cedar Bluff (9-6), Leroy (8-5), Red Level (6-3), Wadley (9-6), Woodville (14-7).
AISA
1. Edgewood Academy (17-0)
2. Lowndes Academy (8-4)
3. Sparta Academy (18-1)
4. Glenwood (13-5)
5. Clarke Prep (14-1)
6. Fort Dale Academy (8-4)
7. Lakeside (6-9)
8. Lee-Scott (NA)
9. Morgan Academy (10-5)
10. Southern Academy (NA)
Others nominated: Abbeville Christian (9-6), Hooper Academy (9-7), Jackson Academy (6-3).
BOYS
CLASS 7A
1. Hoover (20-2)
2. Vestavia Hills (16-4)
3. Sparkman (17-4)
4. Baker (15-5)
5. Tuscaloosa Co. (20-2)
6. Spain Park (17-3)
7. Fairhope (20-1)
8. Huntsville (15-7)
9. Grissom (16-6)
10. Jeff Davis (21-4)
Others nominated: Auburn (17-2), Austin (11-9), Bob Jones (15-6), Chelsea (13-8), Dothan (16-3), Enterprise (9-6), Hewitt-Trussville (15-7), James Clemens (10-6), Lee-Montgomery (10-6), Mary Montgomery (11-5), Oak Mountain (17-5), Thompson (18-8).
CLASS 6A
1. Pinson Valley (17-0)
2. Cullman (17-3)
3. Buckhorn (14-6)
4. Mountain Brook (13-6)
5. McGill-Toolen (16-6)
6. Homewood (14-9)
7. Hartselle (10-8)
8. Muscle Shoals (12-3)
9. Athens (12-2)
10. Paul Bryant (12-8)
Others nominated: Blount (12-5), Helena (13-8), Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (13-6), Huffman (13-7), McAdory (13-6), Pelham (13-6), Pike Road (14-5), Sidney Lanier (12-7), Wetumpka (13-4).
CLASS 5A
1. Ramsay (11-6)
2. John Carroll (16-3)
3. Wenonah (14-8)
4. Scottsboro (13-6)
5. Guntersville (14-5)
6. Fairfield (17-5)
7. Charles Henderson (11-5)
8. Carroll-Ozark (18-3)
9. Headland (15-5)
10. Valley (17-0)
Others nominated: Brewbaker Tech (7-10), Faith-Mobile (12-8), Jasper (13-5), LeFlore (12-4), Sardis (15-7), Selma (8-4).
CLASS 4A
1. Westminster-Huntsville (15-3)
2. Jacksonville (16-4)
3. Anniston (12-7)
4. Deshler (14-2)
5. West Morgan (12-4)
6. New Hope (13-4)
7. Haleyville (9-9)
8. Good Hope (15-6)
9. Montevallo (13-5)
10. Hanceville (16-4)
Others nominated: Catholic-Montgomery (7-5), Cherokee Co. (9-5), Cordova (11-5), Corner (13-5), DAR (15-6), Escambia Co. (10-6), Geneva (11-8), Handley (11-4), Holt (12-7), Jackson (15-2), Prattville Christian (10-10), Priceville (9-7), T.R. Miller (9-2), UMS-Wright (13-8).
CLASS 3A
1. Plainview (16-4)
2. Midfield (12-4)
3. Cottage Hill (14-2)
4. Houston Academy (19-2)
5. Sumter Central (13-4)
6. Piedmont (12-3)
7. Hillcrest-Evergreen (8-2)
8. Trinity (13-5)
9. Hokes Bluff (14-4)
10. Lauderdale Co. (13-6)
Others nominated: Carbon Hill (14-5), Geraldine (12-8), Opp (7-7), St. James (6-5), Westbrook Christian (14-4).
CLASS 2A
1. Mars Hill Bible (12-5)
2. Holly Pond (17-4)
3. Decatur Heritage (11-7)
4. Barbour Co. (11-3)
5. Tuscaloosa Academy (10-5)
6. Ariton (12-6)
7. Tanner (12-4)
8. Sulligent (13-5)
9. Hatton (13-4)
10. North Sand Mountain (14-4)
Others nominated: Abbeville (12-6), Aliceville (12-0), Collinsville (11-6), Fyffe (10-9), Red Bay (12-4), Sand Rock (13-6), Vincent (10-4).
CLASS 1A
1. Covenant Christian (13-3)
2. Autaugaville (9-6)
3. Red Level (9-3)
4. Oakwood Academy (13-4)
5. Brantley (11-2)
6. Spring Garden (8-6)
7. Georgiana (10-6)
8. Meek (13-6)
9. Skyline (14-6)
10. Faith-Anniston (14-5)
Others nominated: Athens Bible (7-7), Calhoun (6-10), Cedar Bluff (9-7), Donoho (10-6), Florala (11-5), Leroy (6-2), Shoals Christian (11-6).
AISA
1. Lee-Scott (17-1)
2. Heritage Christian (17-1)
3. Edgewood (14-3)
4. Abbeville Christian (10-6)
5. Macon-East (15-3)
6. Glenwood (14-5)
7. Lowndes Academy (10-2)
8. Bessemer Academy (9-3)
9. Morgan Academy (6-6)
10. Snook (11-2)
Others nominated: None.